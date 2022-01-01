Matchday LIVE: Arsenal host Liverpool in Carabao Cup semi-final, Real Madrid & Barcelona also feature

Goalless in Copa del Rey clash

The whistle goes for the interval - and there's nothing to split Real Madrid and their hosts Elche.

La Liga's leading light have rested several faces and so far, it has produced the expected result - a match where they haven't quite cracked the proverbial safe-door of their opponent's defence yet.

Still, they have another half of football to do it. The trick will be making sure they keep it tight at the back too.