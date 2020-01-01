Live Blog

Odisha 1-2 Bengaluru - Cleiton Silva's winner keeps unbeaten run intact

Odisha remain winless after six games in the 2020-21 Indian Super League...

Updated
ISL

FULL-TIME: Bengaluru remain unbeaten!

2020-12-17T15:53:52Z

Odisha 1-2 Bengaluru

Bengaluru have climbed to the third spot with a good win against Odisha. It also means they have not lost a single game so far this season. Sunil Chhetri opened the scoring with his 50th goal contribution in the ISL - a header into the net from a terrific cross into the box from Khabra. Taylor equalised after the restart with a goal from a free-kick into the box. But the Blues weren't done. Substitute Deshorn Brown found Silva inside the box who slotted past Arshdeep to secure the three points. 

90' - Five minutes added.

2020-12-17T15:48:27Z

A late goal looks unlikely as Odisha have been unable to find a way past the strong Bengaluru defence. Marcelinho has not had the desired impact off the bench. 

89' - Odisha cannot find a way in

2020-12-17T15:47:37Z

Odisha are passing the ball around a lot more but none of them are of any danger to Bengaluru who are happy to defend their lead for the final few minutes of this match. 

85' - Is there a late goal in this game?

2020-12-17T15:44:16Z

Khabra cuts in from the left flank and is allowed to dribble towards the edge of the box unopposed. His final effort rolls wide of goal. Can Odisha's subs Marcelinho and Nandhakumar get them a late equaliser? 

79' - SILVA SCORES!

2020-12-17T15:36:57Z

Odisha 1-2 Bengaluru

Udanta flicks a long ball to the right flank into the path of Brown who is inside the box. The substitute lays the ball off for an unmarked Silva who smashes home Bengaluru's second! 

74' - Marcelinho comes on

2020-12-17T15:32:36Z

In the first half, Chhetri made it 50 goal contributions in the ISL. Marcelinho is on 40 and has taken the field for Odisha. He has 15+ minutes to make an impact and get Odisha their first win of the season. 

EQUALISER!

2020-12-17T15:29:34Z

Steven Taylor makes it 1-1!

Jerry delivers a terrific free-kick from the left towards the far post where Taylor beats his marker to slide in and push the ball into the net! 

68' - Fantastic save

2020-12-17T15:26:32Z

Udanta cuts inside from the right flank and squares the ball to Paartalu who unleashes a powerful strike from the edge of the box. Arshdeep makes an excellent save to deny the midfielder. 

66' - Bengaluru look comfortable

2020-12-17T15:24:56Z

There have been a couple of good chances for Odisha since the restart but the Blues defence will have felt largely unthreatened. Baxter gave Marcelinho just five minutes to make an impact in their last game - how much will the Brazilian get tonight? 

60' - CHANCE!

2020-12-17T15:20:12Z

Shubham beats his marker on the right flank and crosses the ball low into the centre. Bora collects and sees his first attempt blocked, He gets the ball again and forces Gurpreet into a good save! 

56' - Cleiton Silva threatens

2020-12-17T15:15:27Z

Cleiton Silva shows off his skill to beat Shubham Sarangi down the left flank and cross into the box. Taylor saves the day for Odisha with a clearance. 

Slow start to the second half

2020-12-17T15:10:16Z

Odisha are yet to threaten Gurpreet and the second half has gotten off to a very slow start with the ball stuck mainly in the midfield. 

SECOND-HALF

2020-12-17T15:03:41Z

Unwanted record incoming

Can Odisha get back into the game to pick up their first win of the season? As it stands, they are on their way to register four defeats in a row for the first time in their history. 

HALF-TIME: Bengaluru lead

2020-12-17T14:49:25Z

Odisha 0-1 Bengaluru

Odisha started the game well but find themselves behind at the break thanks to an excellent cross and a good header that have Bengaluru the lead. 

Two minutes added

2020-12-17T14:48:09Z

The goal has given Bengaluru plenty of confidence. Odisha look deflated as the Blues have since controlled proceedings on the field. The goal came from the game's first shot on target. 

38' - GOAL!!! Chhetri heads Bengaluru into the lead

2020-12-17T14:39:15Z

Odisha 0-1 Bengaluru

SUNIL CHHETRI HITS 50. Khabra plays a brilliant cross into the box from the right flank and Chhetri gets on the end of it to heads the ball past Arshdeep into the net! Good goal, brilliant assist. 

35' - Zero shots on target

2020-12-17T14:29:17Z

Bengaluru have had more of the ball - 58 per cent possession but neither team has managed to register a shot on target in the first 30 minutes of the game. 

Minor fouls causing breaks in play

2020-12-17T14:29:17Z

The players have resorted to fouling the man in possession of the ball, thereby bringing promising moves to an end. As a result, the tempo of the game has come down as both teams choose the safest available passing route. 

22' - Mess in the box

2020-12-17T14:23:11Z

Bengaluru threaten with multiple attempts from inside the Odisha box. Ashique tries to send the ball towards the goal twice but fails to get a proper connection on the ball. The ball finally falls to Paartalu who miskicks it and gifts possession back to Odisha. 

20' - Positive start by Odisha

2020-12-17T14:21:41Z

Both teams are looking to score a goal here and that is good to see. Odisha are pushing players forward, which is welcome change to the passive nature of the game that was on display in their previous matches. 

11' - Clever from Onwu

2020-12-17T14:12:14Z

Jerry lays the ball for Onwu down the right flank before the strike plays a clever low cross into the centre of the box. Mauricio does not anticipate such a delivery from the flank and as a result, the ball rolls out for a goal kick. 

5' - Ambitious effort

2020-12-17T14:11:39Z

Paartalu in the thick of things once again, this time with an ambitious effort from distance that sails over the bar. 

2' - Paartalu wide!

2020-12-17T14:08:46Z

Erik Paartalu gets to the end of a Khabra throw-in but his effort is deflected wide by Jacob Tratt. No early goal for the Blues, just yet. 

KICK-OFF!

2020-12-17T14:01:35Z

Odisha 0-0 Bengaluru

Bengaluru get the game underway. What do we expect? Plenty of goalmouth action. 

Eyes on Chhetri

2020-12-17T13:58:31Z

Sunil Chhetri is one goal or assist away from becoming the first Indian player to reach 50 goal contributions in the ISL. He has (41 goals and 8 assists) in 79 matches.
Standings

2020-12-17T13:49:30Z

With nine points from five matches, Bengaluru are fourth on the table ahead of the game and four points off the top which is occupied by ATK Mohun Bagan.

Odisha are 10th only above East Bengal and below Kerala Blasters with a point in their kitty. The bottom three teams are winless. 

Recap: Bengaluru

2020-12-17T13:42:30Z

The Blues have two wins and three draws this season. Carles Cuadrat's team, like Odisha, are unchanged for tonight's fixture. But unlike Odisha, they won their last game - a resounding 4-2 win against Kerala Blasters. They had four different scores in that game - Cleiton Silva, Erik Paartalu, Dimas Delgado and Sunil Chhetri. 

Recap: Odisha

2020-12-17T13:37:56Z

Stuart Baxter has not been able to get Odisha going so far this season. Not only have they been unable to win matches, but also suffered while they dropped points. Their star signing, former Newcastle United centre-back Steven Taylor is yet to find a way to stop the team conceding goals. Up front, Manuel Onwu has looked clueless and Diego Mauricio has been inconsistent. Marcelinho has rarely been used and the player had to take to social media to deny rumours of a dressing room bust-up with the head coach. 

Odisha vs Bengaluru

2020-12-17T13:21:03Z

Odisha, chasing their first win of the season, go up against Bengaluru in the 31st 2020-21 Indian Super League match at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim tonight. 