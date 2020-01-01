Odisha 1-2 Bengaluru - Cleiton Silva's winner keeps unbeaten run intact

FULL-TIME: Bengaluru remain unbeaten!
Odisha 1-2 BengaluruBengaluru have climbed to the third spot with a good win against Odisha. It also means they have not lost a single game so far this season. Sunil Chhetri opened the scoring with his 50th goal contribution in the ISL - a header into the net from a terrific cross into the box from Khabra. Taylor equalised after the restart with a goal from a free-kick into the box. But the Blues weren't done. Substitute Deshorn Brown found Silva inside the box who slotted past Arshdeep to secure the three points.
90' - Five minutes added.
89' - Odisha cannot find a way in
85' - Is there a late goal in this game?
79' - SILVA SCORES!
Odisha 1-2 BengaluruUdanta flicks a long ball to the right flank into the path of Brown who is inside the box. The substitute lays the ball off for an unmarked Silva who smashes home Bengaluru's second!
74' - Marcelinho comes on
Sunil Chhetri - Height is just a number
11 - At 170 cms, Sunil Chhetri is one of the shortest strikers in the Indian Super League. Since Bengaluru's debut in the ISL in 2017-18, the Indian captain has scored 11 headed goals, the most by any player with the head in the ISL.
EQUALISER!
Steven Taylor makes it 1-1!Jerry delivers a terrific free-kick from the left towards the far post where Taylor beats his marker to slide in and push the ball into the net!
68' - Fantastic save
66' - Bengaluru look comfortable
60' - CHANCE!
56' - Cleiton Silva threatens
Slow start to the second half
SECOND-HALF
Unwanted record incomingCan Odisha get back into the game to pick up their first win of the season? As it stands, they are on their way to register four defeats in a row for the first time in their history.
HALF-TIME: Bengaluru lead
Odisha 0-1 BengaluruOdisha started the game well but find themselves behind at the break thanks to an excellent cross and a good header that have Bengaluru the lead.
Two minutes added
Sunil Chhetri's half-century!
NUMBER FIFTY
Sunil Chhetri now has 50 goal contributions in the Indian Super League.
42 goals
8 assists
80 matches.
38' - GOAL!!! Chhetri heads Bengaluru into the lead
Odisha 0-1 Bengaluru
SUNIL CHHETRI HITS 50. Khabra plays a brilliant cross into the box from the right flank and Chhetri gets on the end of it to heads the ball past Arshdeep into the net! Good goal, brilliant assist.
35' - Zero shots on target
Minor fouls causing breaks in play
22' - Mess in the box
20' - Positive start by Odisha
11' - Clever from Onwu
5' - Ambitious effort
2' - Paartalu wide!
KICK-OFF!
Odisha 0-0 BengaluruBengaluru get the game underway. What do we expect? Plenty of goalmouth action.
Eyes on Chhetri
Standings
With nine points from five matches, Bengaluru are fourth on the table ahead of the game and four points off the top which is occupied by ATK Mohun Bagan.
Odisha are 10th only above East Bengal and below Kerala Blasters with a point in their kitty. The bottom three teams are winless.
Recap: Bengaluru
Marcelinho on the bench for Odisha
December 15, 2020
Recap: Odisha
Team news
TEAM NEWS
Odisha are winless, Bengaluru are unbeaten, we need action.