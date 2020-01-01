Odisha 1-2 Bengaluru - Cleiton Silva's winner keeps unbeaten run intact

Odisha 1-2 Bengaluru

Bengaluru have climbed to the third spot with a good win against Odisha. It also means they have not lost a single game so far this season. Sunil Chhetri opened the scoring with his 50th goal contribution in the ISL - a header into the net from a terrific cross into the box from Khabra. Taylor equalised after the restart with a goal from a free-kick into the box. But the Blues weren't done. Substitute Deshorn Brown found Silva inside the box who slotted past Arshdeep to secure the three points.