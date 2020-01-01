Live Blog

NorthEast United 0-1 Jamshedpur - Aniket Jadhav's second ISL goal does the job for the Men of Steel

NorthEast United take on Jamshedpur at the Tilak Maidan...

Updated
Aniket Jadhav, NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur
ISL

FULL-TIME

2020-12-18T15:54:08Z

NorthEast United 0-1 Jamshedpur

Aniket Jadhav's second goal in the ISL is enough for Jamshedpur to secure three points following at the end of a scrappy ninety minutes. It was an even contest in the beginning but Jamshedpur did a better job of settling into the game and dictating play. Both teams had chances that they didn't take. NorthEast United had the chance to equalise in the second half when Eze fouled Lambot inside the box and conceded a penalty but TP Rehenesh's stunning save denied Sylla from 12 yards. 
Rehenesh, NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur
ISL

90' - Five minutes added

2020-12-18T15:50:26Z

Fouls, fouls and more fouls. There have been 35 fouls in this game, of which 20 are by NorthEast. Five minutes added but NorthEast doesn't look like they are close to an equaliser. Is there a final twist? 

90' - One shot on target

2020-12-18T15:47:52Z

For a team chasing a goal, Highlanders have been poor in front of goal. They have just had one shot on target in the entire game. 

83' - Chance for Jamshedpur

2020-12-18T15:41:02Z

Alex steals the ball in the attacking third and gets into the box but loses the ball before he can get a shot away.

79' - OFF THE POST!

2020-12-18T15:37:16Z

Jackichand gets the ball on the right flank but sees nobody inside the box to cross the ball to. So what does he do? The winger attempts an audacious effort from the right flank, beats Gurmeet and hits the post! 

75 ' Nus' trumpcard?

2020-12-18T15:32:51Z

Nus has brought on VP Suhair with 15 minutes to go. The Malayali striker has been excellent during his cameos so far this season. Can he make a difference tonight? 

71' - Danger averted

2020-12-18T15:28:53Z

Valskis gets his head to a long ball and flicks it into the path of Aniket. Lambot clears just in time before the Indian forward can slot home his second goal of the night. 

69' - Machado's Chandrayaan

2020-12-18T15:26:44Z

Machado sends the ball to the moon with a terrible free-kick from outside the box. 

67' - Handball by Hartley

2020-12-18T15:25:53Z

Machado tries to take on Lambot outside the box but the defender stops the ball using his arm. Yellow for the defender, free-kick for the Highlanders. 

66' - REHENESH SAVES THE PENALTY!

2020-12-18T15:24:02Z

NorthEast United 0-1 Jamshedpur

Rehenesh dives to his left to make an excellent save and deny Sylla from 12 yards! 

65' - Penalty to NorthEast!

2020-12-18T15:22:41Z

Sylla controls a ball into the box and lays it off for Lambot who is brought down by Eze. Referee points to the spot! 

60' - Jamshedpur dominant

2020-12-18T15:20:15Z

After an even start, Jamshedpur have managed to dominate proceedings on th field with close to 60 per cent possession of the ball. Just the one shot on target so far in this game. 

56' - Aniket goes solo!

2020-12-18T15:14:10Z

Aniket picks the ball up from his own half and dribbles all the way into the opponents' box before blasting the ball over the bar. It could have been the goal of the season but the final effort did not have the same quality as that of the solo run.

53' - ANIKET SCORES!

2020-12-18T15:10:33Z

NorthEast United 0-1 Jamshedpur

Jackichand is the architect for Jamshedpur as he collects Aniket's pass at the edge of the box and finds Isaac inside the box to his left. Isaac plays it back for the former Goa winger who plays a delightful pass into the feet of an unmarked Jadhav who slots home his second ISL goal. 

50' - Misplaced passes and fouls

2020-12-18T15:07:44Z

The teams are unable to hold onto the ball for long period due to misplaced passes. Hartley commits a foul at the edge of the box and NorthEast get a free-kick in a dangerous area. Sylla strikes the ball but it sails over the bar. 

SECOND-HALF

2020-12-18T15:03:46Z

NorthEast 0-0 Jamshedpur

The second-half is underway. Both sides need to take more risks and push players forward if they need to points tonight. 

HALF-TIME

2020-12-18T14:49:28Z

NorthEast United 0-0 Jamshedpur

No goals in the first half, that's new. 

Jamshedpur have scored 5 out of their 7 goals in the first half of their games. NorthEast has conceded 4 out of 5 goals during the same period. Nothing happened tonight. 

Two minutes added

2020-12-18T14:46:40Z

Two minutes more as Jamshedpur play passes around in and around the NorthEast box. The Highlanders have defended everything thrown at them so far. 

44' - No luck for Jamshedpur

2020-12-18T14:45:23Z

Jamshedpur have settled into the game nicely and could go into the break as the team on top. Isaac swings a free-kick into the centre of the box and as Eze and Hartley move towards the delivery to head the ball, the referee blows his whistle for a foul inside the box. 

41' - Eze heads over

2020-12-18T14:41:59Z

Jackichand sends a dangerous free0kick into the box from the right flank but it's headed clear, not for the first time in the first half. The ball goes back into the play and it sent into the box again and this Eze heads it over the bar. 

35' - Eze heads wide

2020-12-18T14:36:28Z

Stephen Eze had a good chance to give his team the lead from a set-piece. He rises highest in the box but heads the ball wide of goal. 

34' - Lambot making an impact

2020-12-18T14:34:41Z

Benjamin Lambot has kept things tidy at the back for NorthEast so far, with multiple crucial interceptions and blocks, He denies Jackichand a shot on goal in his latest intervention as Jamshedpur try break the deadlock before the break. 

2020-12-18T14:30:34Z

27' - Offside!

2020-12-18T14:27:35Z

Appiah conceals his pass well and plays a brilliant though-ball in behind the defence for Sylla who gets into the box to latch onto it before the linesman raises his flag for offside. 

23' - Goalkeepers not tested

2020-12-18T14:23:19Z

Sylla is the latest to attempt a strike from outside the box but his effort is blocked by the Jamshedpur defence. Ninthoi pulled off a lovely solo run from the right flank before passing to Sylla. 

18' - Chance for Appiah

2020-12-18T14:18:34Z

Sylla controls a throw-in from the right flank and lays the ball off for Appiah who skips a challenge inside the box and shoots wide!

17' - Jadhav summarises the start

2020-12-18T14:17:35Z

Aniket receives a pass from the left flank and attempts a piledriver from way outside the box. Gurmeet watches the ball roll out of play 20 yards wide of goal. 

15' - Close contest

2020-12-18T14:16:06Z

Jamshedpur have edged the possession stat and have completed 30 successful passes compared to the Highlanders' 22. But the contest isn't very end-to-end as both defences are standing firm. 

10' - Cagey start

2020-12-18T14:10:59Z

The first 10 minutes of the game has seen plenty of fouls and breaks in play. There have been a couple of defensive errors but none that has sent early Christmas gifts to the opponents. 

4' - Valskis fouled

2020-12-18T14:04:56Z

The danger man Nerijus Valskis get the ball in the centre and attempts to drive at the NorthEast defence. Lambot is having none of it as he slides in with a late challenge and gives away a free-kick. The set-piece is overhit and goes out of play. 

KICK-OFF!

2020-12-18T14:01:00Z

NorthEast United 0-0 Jamshedpur

The game is afoot. NorthEast get the match underway. 

Rehenesh vs his former club

2020-12-18T13:50:20Z

TP Rehenesh is up against his former club tonight. He was (and still sometimes is) error-prone during his stint with NorthEast and Kerala Blasters but has made more than few excellent saves this season to keep Jamshedpur in the run early on. He has made the most number saves in the league so far (18).
NorthEast United FC ISL 2018-19
ISL

Monroy Missing

2020-12-18T13:47:07Z

Owen Coyle is without the services of key midfielder Aitor Monroy tonight after the Australian was sent off against Mumbai City in their previous game. Monroy has been influential in midfield - can NorthEast take advantage? 

Player in Focus - Nerijus Valskis

2020-12-18T13:42:18Z

Need a goal? Call NV maybe!

Owen Coyle's team has scored seven goals this season. Valskis has scored six of those seven. Is that a good or a bad thing? 

The 2019-20 Golden Boot winner is currently the league's joint-top scorer with Igor Angulo of FC Goa

Nerijus Valskis Jamshedpur FC ISL
ISL

First half could be crucial and here's why

2020-12-18T13:39:08Z

The Draw-meisters are here

Jamshedpur has scored 5 out of their 7 goals in the first half of their games. NorthEast has conceded 4 out of 5 goals during the same period. Does that mean an entertaining first 45? 

Based on stats, a draw is also a very likely outcome tonight. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, NorthEast has had most draws (12 out of 24 matches) and Jamshedpur is right behind, with 10 stalemates in 24. These two teams have the most draws this season as well! 

Can NorthEast United break the unbeaten record?

2020-12-18T13:36:38Z

NorthEast United are unbeaten so far (4 draws and 2 wins). A win or draw tonight against Jamshedpur will help them record their longest ever unbeaten run in ISL.

Last season, they had a six-game unbeaten run and then lost back-to-back matches.

Gerard Nus NorthEast United ISL 7
ISL

NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur

2020-12-18T13:26:05Z

With 10 points from six matches, NorthEast United sit fourth on the ISL league table. Gerard Nus' unbeaten team takes on Jamshedpur who are seventh on the table. 