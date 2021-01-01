Kerala Blasters 1-2 Mumbai City LIVE: Adam Le Fondre spot-kick seals comeback win

FULl-TIME
2021-02-03T16:00:31Z
Kerala Blasters 1-2 Mumbai CityMumbai City have managed to pull off a second half comeback to return to winning ways after their defeat to NorthEast Unied. Vicente Gomez opened the scoring but Mumbai piled up the pressure after the break and scored twice through Bipin and Adam Le Fondre (who scored from the spot!)
83 - Costa denied
2021-02-03T15:43:33Z
Sahal delivers an excellent set-piece into the box from the left flank and Costa meets it at the far post. Amrinder Singh blocks the effort.
75 - Confusing change
2021-02-03T15:35:35Z
Kibu Vicuna seems to have wanted to replace Juande with jeakson but the team has instead called Kone off the pitch. A mistake by the support staff? We'll find out after the game. The Blasters gaffer is furious in the dugout as his team tries to chase the game going into the final 15 minutes.
66 - LE FONDRE CONVERTS!
2021-02-03T15:26:29Z
Kerala Blasters 1-2 Mumbai CityAdam Le Fondre steps up to take the spot-kick and smashes it into the bottom right corner, leaving Albino Gomes rooted to the spot. Comeback!
65 - PENALTY TO MUMBAI!
2021-02-03T15:25:17Z
Costa clashes into the Le Fondre inside the box to prevent the striker from receiving the ball and the referee points to the spot.
63 - Wide!
2021-02-03T15:23:08Z
Bipin bamboozles Costa with his footwork inside the box on the left side and picks out the late run of Rowllin who sends his first-time strike wide of goal!
60 - Save!
2021-02-03T15:20:33Z
Sahal chips a delightful ball towards the far post from the left flank for Rahul who outjumps his marker and sends a header towards the goal. Amrinder makes a good reflex save to deny the Malayali forward!
55 - Game ON
2021-02-03T15:14:44Z
Mumbai have held 61 per cent of the ball in this game and have their tails up after the break as they attempt to get back into the game. Bipin's goal second after the restart has acted as a boost for Lobera's men.
46 - EQUALISER!
2021-02-03T15:05:55Z
Kerala Blasters 1-1 Mumbai CityLe Fondre gets to a ball towards the right flank and lays it off to Goddard who sends a pass across the face of the goal. The pass takes a deflection off Costa's legs and beats Sandeep at the far post, allowing Bipin to sneak in and slam the ball home!
HALF-TIME
2021-02-03T14:50:04Z
Kerala Blasters 1-0 Mumbai CityMumbai City have been given a shock by Kerala Blasters in the first half. Amrinder Singh has made more than a few excellent saves to prevent the Yellows from taking a bigger lead. Interesting second half coming up.
40 - Mumbai City flustered
2021-02-03T14:41:28Z
The goal has taken the life out of Mumbai City's attack as it was somewhat against the run of play. They have not been able to exert control in the midfield as much as they would have liked in this first half.
29 - MURRAY HITS THE POST!
2021-02-03T14:30:41Z
Murray gets to a ball into space down the right flank, takes it towards the edge of the box and shoots! Amrinder gets down quickly to get his hand to it and the effort bounces back into the pitch of the woodwork! Islanders are lucky to be only a goal down!
27 - GOAL! VICENTE SCORES!
2021-02-03T14:29:35Z
Kerala Blasters 1-0 Mumbai CitySahal delivers a good corner-kick towards the near post from the left flank and Vicente heads it neatly into the net!
26 - WHAT A HIT!
2021-02-03T14:28:03Z
Murray, who is full of confidence, attempts a brilliant volley from the right flank which swerves in the air as it flies towards the net but Amrinder manages to tip it over!
25 - Save!
2021-02-03T14:27:07Z
Prasanth does well to beat his marker and deliver a low cross into the centre of the box from the left flank. The cross takes a deflection and falls to Rahul whose first time shot is parried away by Amrinder.
19 - Le Fondre again
2021-02-03T14:19:38Z
Boumous gets the ball on the right flank and chips it towards Le Fondre who had made a run into the box. The striker sends his effort into the stands.
15 - ANOTHER MISS!
2021-02-03T14:16:44Z
Mumbai City get a gift from Blasters. Boumous pounces on a loose pass, drives forward towards the edge of the box and releases Le Fondre into the box who attempts a shot with his left-foot but sends it just wide! That's two clear-cut chances now that the Islanders have wasted.
11 - JUST WIDE!
2021-02-03T14:12:32Z
Le Fondre beats Costa to a long ball into the box, controls it well and curls an effort towards goal - it beats the keeper and the post from a narrow angle!
9 - Weak shot!
2021-02-03T14:10:15Z
Raynier pulls off a lovely turn near the centre circle to fool his marker and sets up Hugo Boumou who drives at the Blasters defence. He takes a shot from the edge of the box but it lacks power.
3 - Over!
2021-02-03T14:04:58Z
A free-kick into the box from the left flank is headed into the path of Raynier who sends his effort over the bar from the edge of the box.
KICK-OFF!
2021-02-03T14:03:37Z
Kerala Blasters 0-0 Mumbai CityThe game is underway at the Bambolim Stadium in Goa.
Recap
2021-02-03T13:56:38Z
The Islanders suffered a defeat against NorthEast United in their last game and that ended their record-setting 12-game unbeaten run. Kerala Blasters threw away a two-goal lead to ATK Mohun Bagan in their last game to allow the Mariners to register a late 3-2 comeback win.
Best vs worst
2021-02-03T13:55:04Z
Mumbai City have scored 20 goals from 14 games so far - joint-highest by a team this season. Kerala Blasters have conceded 25 goals from 15 games and have the worst defence in the league this season.
Team news!
2021-02-03T13:26:01Z
Hooper benched, Goddard starts
Hooper benched, Goddard starts
Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City
2021-02-03T13:24:27Z
Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.