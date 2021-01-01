Live Blog

Kerala Blasters 0-0 Jamshedpur: The Men of Steel hold dominant Yellows to a goalless draw

Kerala Blasters created plenty of chances but failed to hit the target...

Jamshedpur Kerala Blasters ISL Farukh Choudhary
FULL-TIME

2021-01-27T15:53:58Z

Kerala Blasters 0-0 Jamshedpur

Kerala Blasters were held to a goalless draw by Jamshedpur at the GMC Stadium Bambolim on Wednesday. 

Jamshedpur began the match with a lot of intent but possession and tempo soon changed hands and Kerala Blasters looked like the most dominating side throughout the span of the match. Gary Hooper and Jordan Murray combine well in unison to created plenty of chances but both failed to hit the target. The Men of Steel, on the other hand, defended for their lives and will be happy to get one point from the match.

By the virtue of the result, Kerala Blasters are at the eighth place with 15 points while Jamshedpur are seventh. 

 

88 - What a miss!

2021-01-27T15:48:06Z

Perfect build up for Kerala Blasters as Sahal lays the ball from the centre to Seityasen who goes for a shot but Stephen Eze clears off the danger 

85 - Corner for Jamshedpur FC

2021-01-27T15:44:30Z

Valskis makes a run to the right flank and lays a cross which hits the KBFC defender and goes out of the line for a corner 

78 - Sahal delivers the set-piece

2021-01-27T15:37:52Z

Sahal takes the free-kick for Kerala Blasters as he passes it to Hooper on the left flank and gets a return pass. He then whips in a heavy cross which goes out for a goalkick 

73 - Murray hits it wide

2021-01-27T15:33:18Z

Another shot, another miss! Hooper passes the ball to Murray in the centre and he goes for a shot which goes just wide off the post 

70 - Brilliant interlink play

2021-01-27T15:29:48Z

Brilliant interlink play between Hooper and Murray as the former passes the ball to latter and then gets a return pass but his last shot hits the JFC defender and goes out 

68 - Chance for Rohit Kumar

2021-01-27T15:28:30Z

Good build up from Kerala Blasters as the ball from the right is passed to left from Sahal who lays the ball to Rohit Kumar in front of the goal. But he takes a powerless shot which is cleared off by the defender 

65 - Poor from Farukh

2021-01-27T15:24:52Z

Jamshedpur FC look to attack through the right as a ball falls for Farukh on the right who makes a poor cross as Kerala Blasters return on possession

61 - Set-piece for Kerala Blasters

2021-01-27T15:20:55Z

A ball is whipped into the box as Hooper hits the header past the near corner 

55 - Fitzgerald goes for a shot

2021-01-27T15:14:46Z

Kerala Blasters defenders fail to clear their line as Fitzgerald moves forward and takes a shot but Gomez dives to save it 

51 - Finger-tip save from Rehenesh

2021-01-27T15:11:37Z

Murray collects the ball spilled of by Jamshedpur defense as he tames the defenders and goes for a shot but Rehenesh makes a finger-tip save 

50 - Sahal's pass cut off

2021-01-27T15:09:56Z

Sahal does well to control the ball in the midfield as he looks to launch and attack. He passes the ball on the right flank but the ball is intercepted 

48 - Sandeep delivers a poor ball

2021-01-27T15:08:34Z

Sandeep Singh delivers a poor ball from the right flank to no one in particular as the ball goes out for a throw in 

Second-half

2021-01-27T15:04:23Z

Kerala Blasters get the second half underway 

47 - Brilliant header Murray

2021-01-27T14:49:43Z

Brilliant build up from Kerala Blasters as a ball is whipped inside the box from the right flank as Murray gets a free-header but TP Rehenesh dives to his right to clear it off 

43 - Hits the side-netting

2021-01-27T14:45:26Z

Brilliant through ball to Murray on the right flank as he takes a hit and the ball hits the side netting 

41 - Rattles the crossbar

2021-01-27T14:43:33Z

Hooper receives the ball and then goes for the spectacular from outside the box and his shot hits the crossbar. What a hit! 

40 - Jamshedpur FC looking to keep the ball

2021-01-27T14:42:33Z

Jamshedpur FC playing the waited game. Happy to keep the ball in their feet but their possession is cut short by Jamshedpur FC

36 - Brilliant ball from Farukh

2021-01-27T14:39:08Z

Brilliant cross from Farukh from the left flank as he finds Fitzgerald inside the box who goes one on one with the KBFC defender then trips and loses possession 

34 - OFFSIDE

2021-01-27T14:36:52Z

Brilliant control from Murary in front of the goal as he tames the JFC defender then pulls the trigger but the ball lands on the rebound as Hooper hits it home. But he's offside 

29 - Hooper breaks on the counter

2021-01-27T14:31:49Z

Hooper breaks on the counter from the centre. He has got Murray on his right and passes the ball to him as he then returns it to Rohit Kumar who goes for a shot but TP Rehenesh gather it with ease

22 - Brilliant ball from Murray

2021-01-27T14:21:44Z

Murray makes a brilliant run down the right flank and deliver the cross but Hooper fails to get near the ball. 

16 - Poor challenge

2021-01-27T14:18:26Z

Poor challenge from Monroy on Sahal on the left flank as he nudges him from behind to win the ball. Referee has warned him 

14 - Jamshedpur FC attack from the right flank

2021-01-27T14:16:32Z

Jamshedpur FC attack through the right flank as Valskis wait in the centre for the ball but the delivery is a bit too heavy and cleared off by the KBFC defense 

9 - Sahal opens attack for Kerala Blasters

2021-01-27T14:12:24Z

Sahal control the ball in the midfield and moves forward. He passes it to Sandeep on the right in support who delivers a wayward ball inside the box but is cleared off by JFC defense 

6 - SAVE!

2021-01-27T14:09:32Z

Poor clearance from Albino Gomez as charges outside the box. His ball is gathered by Valskis who takes a hit but Gomez dives to his left to clear off the danger 

5 - Kone clears off the danger

2021-01-27T14:07:44Z

A brilliant overlapping run down the right flank for Jamshedpur FC but Kone is in place to clear off the danger 

3 - Farukh Choudhary looking to work the ball through the left

2021-01-27T14:06:11Z

Farukh Chaudhary will be constant for Jamshedpur FC down the left flank. But he is not being able to cross the ball inside the box

2 - Jamshedpur FC looking to settle in possession

2021-01-27T14:04:33Z

Jamshedpur FC keeping the ball in their own half as both teams are looking to settle in possession 

Kick-off!

2021-01-27T14:02:08Z

Jamshedpur FC get the ball rolling at GMC Stadium Bambolim
 

JFC XI

2021-01-27T13:10:59Z

TP Rehenesh (GK), Narender Gahlot, Ricky Lallawmawma, Stephen Eze, Laldinliana Renthlei, Aitor Monroy, Alexandre Lima, Seiminlen Doungel, John Fitzgerald, Farukh Choudhary, Nerijus Valskis (C).

KBFC XI

2021-01-27T13:10:48Z

Albino Gomes (GK), Sandeep Singh, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro (C), Costa Nhamoinesu, Rohit Kumar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Jordan Murray, Gary Hooper.