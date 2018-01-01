Jose Mourinho sacked LIVE: Reaction to Manchester United manager's departure

Given the midweek games in England this week there are a handful of press conferences today, the first of which is taking place at Jose Mourinho's former club, Chelsea.

Assistant coach Gianfranco Zola is facing the media, and unsurprisingly Mourinho was a main topic of conversation.

"It's never pleasant to see a coach being dismissed from a job, especially someone like Jose who has won so much in the game and so much for this club.

"I want to wish him all the best. I'm sure he will soon have another adventure somewhere else."

But where will Jose go next? Can he get another job at the very top of the game?