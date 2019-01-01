January transfer window news & rumours LIVE: Morata closes in on Atletico move

The Spaniard's unhappy time at Stamford Bridge may be nearing an end

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata is closing in on a move to Atletico Madrid, according to Sky Sports.

The Blues would prefer to sell the 26-year-old outright, but Atletico are continuing to push for a loan deal.

With Gonzalo Higuain nearing a move to Chelsea, Maurizio Sarri's side now feel they can offload the Spain striker.