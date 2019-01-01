January transfer window news & rumours LIVE: Real Madrid prepare £90m Dybala move

Barcelona are ready to pay Frenkie de Jong €16 million (£14m/$18m) a year in order to beat a host of rivals to the young Ajax midfielder’s signature,understands.

Man City were previously thought to be leading the race after telling Ajax they were willing to pay €70m plus €20m in bonuses to sign De Jong.

However, the Catalan club see De Jong as a key player for the future and are ready to offer bumper personal terms in order to edge ahead of the Premier League champions in the race to sign him.

