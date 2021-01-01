Live Blog

Jamshedpur 0-1 NorthEast United LIVE - Ashutosh Mehta heads in the opening goal

NorthEast United are on a seven-game winless run...

Updated
49 - Back-to-back chances!

2021-01-17T12:38:36Z

Two chances in two minutes for the Highlanders. Rehenesh comes off his line to collect a long ball for Brown and prevents a shot. But NorthEast attack again, this time with a low cross into the box from the left flank for half-time substitute and debutant Deshorn Brown who fails to meet the ball in the centre of the box. 

SECOND-HALF

2021-01-17T12:34:20Z

Jamshedpur 0-1 NorthEast United

THREE half-time changes made by Owen Coyle. Isaac, Mobashir and William have replaced Aniket, Amarjit and Jackichand Singh. 

HALF-TIME

2021-01-17T12:21:11Z

Jamshedpur 0-1 NorthEast United

NorthEast United in control of the game and take a one-goal lead into the break. Jamshedpur have not made an impact after conceding the first goal and need a response from the players after the break. 
43 - Jamshpedpur look lost

2021-01-17T12:14:24Z

Jamshedpur are looking lost on the pitch after conceding the first goal of the game. They are unable to match NorthEast's intensity and the Highlanders are winning the ball in dangerous areas. 

36 - MEHTA HEADS IN THE OPENER!

2021-01-17T12:07:15Z

Jamshedpur 0-1 NorthEast United

Gallego delivers a corner from the left to the near post where Ashutosh Mehta rises highest to head an excellent effort into the net! 

2021-01-17T12:03:15Z

32 - Machado!

Suhair pings a ball into the box from the right and Machado pulls off a spectacular scissor kick. The excellent Rehenesh dives to his right to tip the ball away! 

25 - Even contest

2021-01-17T11:56:06Z

Nearly the same share of the ball for both sides so far in the first half and a shot on target each. NorthEast just about edging the contest but patience is the name of the game. 

21 - Strong hands from Rehenesh

2021-01-17T11:51:52Z

Sylla chests a corner-kick towards goal but Rehenesh dives to his left to push the ball away from the danger zone. Dylan Fox was ready to tap the ball in!

19 - Amarjit with a rugby tack;e

2021-01-17T11:49:31Z

Amarjit picks up the first booking of the game and it well deserved as he takes out Lalengmawia with a late tackle. 

17 - Not end-to-end

2021-01-17T11:47:25Z

The teams are bing cautious in terms making aggressive runs in behind the defence. Both sides seem ready to wait patiently for a clear opening

9 - Stunning save!

2021-01-17T11:39:11Z

Subhasish Roy makes a stunning reflex save to deny Valskis from close-range. The striker waltzed into the box with the help of good footwork but the keeper failed to beat the keeper. 

7 - What a chance for NorthEast!

2021-01-17T11:38:03Z

Sylla collects a pass on the left flank, twists and turns before release Gallego into the box down the same flak. He gets to the byline and fires a cross into the box but there are no teammates in the centre to guide it into the net. 

3 - Messy start

2021-01-17T11:34:31Z

VP Suhair gets the ball on the right flank and looks confused for a bit about which direction to go in. He cuts the ball back and tries to deliver a cross into the box but full-back Ricky blocks it. 

KICK-OFF!

2021-01-17T11:32:18Z

Jamshedpur vs NorthEast United

Can NorthEast United end their winless run under interim coach Khalid Jamil? 

Where are the Indian scorers?

2021-01-17T11:24:57Z

Both Jamshedpur and NorthEast United have had one Indian goalscorer each this season. Aniket Jadhav scored a wonderful goal for the former and Rochharzela got on the scoresheet for the Highlanders. Others, it is time to step up. 

Valskis leads Jamshedpur

2021-01-17T11:20:08Z

Nerijus Valskis has scored 8 out of the 12 goals his team has scored this season. While it's great that their striker is scoring goals, the Men of Steel need more goalscorers. Centre-back Stephen Eze has also been amongst the goals but where are the others? 

Big game for NorthEast United

2021-01-17T11:08:42Z

NorthEast United sacked their head coach Gerard Nus following a seven-game winless run that included four draws and three defeats. They were off to a promising start this season but have lost their way at the halfway stage. 