Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

103.7 - For any player with a minimum of five goals this season, @MumbaiCityFC’s @A1F1E9 has the best minutes per goal ratio in the current campaign of the #ISL (103.7). The English forward has scored 11 goals from 1141 minutes. Menace. #JFCMCFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/sllOmbjyWi