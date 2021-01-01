Live Blog

Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Follow Live action with Goal as Jamshedpur and Bengaluru battle it out in their final game of the ISL season...

Alex Lima, Suresh Wangjam, Bengaluru vs Jamshedpur
Five changes in the BFC XI

2021-02-25T13:12:35Z

Naushad Moosa, on the other hand, makes four changes in the Bengaluru lineup which lost to FC Goa on Sunday. Wungngayam Muirang, Harmanjot Khabra, Dimas Delgado Pratik Chaudhary and Lalthuammawia Ralte replace Rahul Bheke, Fran Gonzalez, Ashique Kuruniyan, Erik Paartalu and Cleiton Silva.

One change in the JFC lineup

2021-02-25T13:11:37Z

Owen Coyle makes just one change in the Jamshedpur lineup which defeated Mumbai City 2-0 in their last match. David Grande replaces Nerijus Valskis upfront.

Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC

2021-02-25T12:45:48Z

Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Jamshedpur and Bengaluru FC at the Tilak Maidan in Goa.