Jamshedpur 1-1 FC Goa LIVE: Igor Angulo equalises from penalty

Double substitution for Jamshedpur
2020-12-23T15:36:17Z
Sandip Mandi and Jitendra Singh replace Aitor Monroy and Isaac Vanmalsawma. Looks like Coyle is shutting shop as he brings on two defenders in place of two midfielders.
75' Second cooling break.
2020-12-23T15:34:15Z
With 15 minutes of regulation time left, will we see another goal?
70' Valskis' free-kick comes off the crossbar!
2020-12-23T15:28:18Z
Nerijus Valskis' free-kick from distance comes off the crossbar! What a strike!
63' Goall! Igor Angulo equalises for Goa!
2020-12-23T15:21:58Z
Goa equalise.The Spanish striker finds the back of the net with a clam and composed spot-kick.
63' Penalty to FC Goa!
2020-12-23T15:21:08Z
Lima brings down Donachie.Alex Lima brings down James Donachie inside the Jamshedpur box as he tackles him from behind.
62' Jamshedpur substitution.
2020-12-23T15:20:20Z
Mobashir Rahman replaces Jackichand Singh.
53' Chance for Angulo but he blasts the ball above crossbar!
2020-12-23T15:12:07Z
Igor Angulo makes a quick run down the left side from a counter-attack and takes a shot from the edge of the box but it sails over the crossbar.
52' Nawaz makes a stunning save!
2020-12-23T15:10:51Z
Isaac lobs the ball to Jacki inside the box who squares it first-time and finds Jadhav. The youngster go past two players and launches a shot but Nawaz parries the ball away.
50' Monroy's free-kick hits the wall!
2020-12-23T15:08:59Z
No harm done from the free-kick as Monroy's delivery hits the FC Goa wall.
49' Gonzalez gives away a free-kick!
2020-12-23T15:08:06Z
Ivan Gonzalez brings down Valskis by pulling his shorts from behind and gives away a free-kick to Jamshedpur. He also picks up a booking.
Second half kicks off!
2020-12-23T15:02:09Z
The second half is underway! Can the Gaurs make a comeback?
Half time: Jamshedpur 1-0 FC Goa.
2020-12-23T14:47:57Z
Eze keeps in Jamshedpur in frontStephen Eze's 33rd-minute goal keeps Jamshedpur in front after the first 45 minutes of play.
Added time: 3 minutes.
2020-12-23T14:46:13Z
Can FC Goa equalise in the final 3 minutes of the first half?
Eze blocks Ortiz's attempt!
2020-12-23T14:37:52Z
Jorge Ortiz goes past two Jamshedpur player as he cuts in from the middle and enters the box before pulling the trigger but Eze blocks the shot. The Nigerian is all over the pitch at the moment.
33' GOALL! Stephen Eze scores the opening goal for Jamshedpur
2020-12-23T14:34:01Z
Eze scores opening goalAitor Monroy's keeps his free-kick deep inside the box and Stephen Eze nudges the ball into the net,
32' Angulo goes down inside the box but no penalty!
2020-12-23T14:32:41Z
Igor Angulo follows a through ball from Rebello and enters the box but goes down almost immediately after a challenge from Eze. The Spaniard appeals for a penalty.
30' Cooling break!
2020-12-23T14:30:39Z
The teams take a quick break after an intense half an hour of football.
29' Eze's header goes wide!
2020-12-23T14:29:52Z
Monroy sends a long free-kick from near the centre circle and Stephen Eze connects his head to the ball but it goes wide.
27' Brandon's shot goes wide!
2020-12-23T14:27:21Z
Brandon receives a long ball on the left flak, cuts in to the middle and attempts a shot on goal but it goes wide!
18' Battle of the midfields.
2020-12-23T14:18:41Z
It has been a battle of the midfield so far in the match as neither team are able to penetrate in their final thirds. Also both teams are playing a very physical game.
13' Angulo's header goes above crossbar!
2020-12-23T14:13:54Z
Brandon floats in a cross from the left inside the box and Angulo attempts a first time header but it goes above the crossbar. The linesman also raises the offside flag.
10' A rare defensive lapse from Eze!
2020-12-23T14:11:30Z
The Nigerian defender gives away a ball cheaply to Angulo who moves towards the left and floats in a cross but Rehenesh collects the ball comfortably.
7' Angulo deals with Monroy's free-kick
2020-12-23T14:07:28Z
Aitor Monroy curls in a free-kick from the right but Igor Angulo heads the ball away to avert the danger.
5' End to end action!
2020-12-23T14:06:20Z
The match has got off to an exciting start with both teams operating with a lot of pace and trying to penetrate in their attacking thirds.
KICK-OFF!
2020-12-23T14:00:01Z
Jamshedpur FC gets underway!
Angulo in red hot form!
2020-12-23T13:51:35Z
3.05 - @FCGoaOfficial striker Igor Angulo is the player with the best differential between expected goals (2.95) and actual goals scored (six) in this @IndSuperLeague campaign (+3.05 xG value). Lethal. #JFCFCG #LetsFootball #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/PbrzUO8v4b— OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) December 23, 2020
League table
2020-12-23T13:49:57Z
Jamshedpur currently stand on the fifth position on the league table with 10 points from seven matches. FC Goa are two points and two places behind Jamshedpur on the table.
One change in JFC, two changes in Goa
2020-12-23T13:30:29Z
Brazilian midfielder Alex Lima returns to the starting lineup after a one-match suspension and replaces Mobashir Rahman in the Jamshedpur lineup. Juan Ferrando, on the other end, makes two changes in the eleven which lost to Chennaiyin. Ivan Gonzalez and Princeton Rebello replace Aibanbha Dohling and Alberto Noguera.
Team news!
2020-12-23T13:25:52Z
Lima returns in JFC lineup.
Jamshedpur ⚔️ FC Goa - Team news!#ISL #JFCFCG pic.twitter.com/ZvGb3CDAx9— Goal India (@Goal_India) December 23, 2020
Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa
2020-12-23T13:24:22Z
FC Goa are winless in their last two matches and will hope to get back to winning ways when they face Jamshedpur FC tonight. The Men of Steel, on the other hand, are on the back of a win over NorthEast United and will hope to continue their form.