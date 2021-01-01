Live Blog

Mumbai City 1-1 ATK Mohun Bagan LIVE: Tiri's own goal brings the Islanders back in the game

An own goal by Tiri restores parity in the game...

45+1' Krishna hits the side net

2021-03-13T14:47:05Z

Roy Krishna does well to go past Fall and Ranawade near the corner flag and cuts in before taking a shot on goal but it hits the side net.

36' Bipin Singh fails to connect a header

2021-03-13T14:38:08Z

Adam Le Fondre sends in a quality cross from the right side and Bipin Singh is in position to head the ball in but he fails to reach at the end of the cross as Arindam parries the ball away.

Cooling break!

2021-03-13T14:32:32Z

Phew! What an intense half an hour of football. We have witnessed two goals already in the game.

30' Chance for Mumbai City!

2021-03-13T14:31:56Z

Raynier squares the ball in the middle and Boumous takes a shot from point-blank range but this time Arindam does well to stop it.

29' Tiri scores an own goal!

2021-03-13T14:30:55Z

Mumbai City 1-1 ATK Mohun Bagan

Ahmed Jahouh sends a long ball for Bipin Singh who makes a run inside the box. Tiri tries to head the ball out but instead heads it into his own net. Poor communication between the Spaniard and the goalkeeper.

ATK Mohun Bagan off to a flying start

2021-03-13T14:28:12Z

The Mariners are off to a blistering start in their first-ever ISL final. Can they hold to their lead?

18' David Williams breaks the deadlock

2021-03-13T14:19:59Z

Mumbai City 0-1 ATK Mohun Bagan

A disastrous defending from Mumbai City allows David Williams to win the ball inside the box who takes a shot and finds the back of the net. Ranawade sends a back pass to Fall to sends it back to Jahouh who in turn tries to back pass the ball to Amrinder but Williams wins the ball. 
16' Chance for ATK Mohun Bagan

2021-03-13T14:17:22Z

Roy Krishna enters the box and takes a shot on goal which Amrinder stops and Javier Hernandez takes a shot from the rebound ball but it goes wide.

12' Hernandez hits the post

2021-03-13T14:13:39Z

Action on the other end as Javier Hernandez takes a free-kick from outside the box but the ball clips the far post and goes out of play.

10' Bipin Singh goes down inside the box but no penalty

2021-03-13T14:12:37Z

Bipin Singh enters the box following Adam Le Fondre's back flick pass and Kotal is guilty of blocking the Mumbai winger as he goes down but no penalty is given.

7' Raynier's shot goes wide!

2021-03-13T14:09:04Z

Raynier Fernandes cuts in brilliantly  from the right flank and exchanges a quick one-two with Adam Le Fondre before taking a shot but the final is too weak to make an impact as it goes out play.

3' Fondre's shot off target!

2021-03-13T14:04:24Z

Adam Le Fondre attempts a shot from distance but its wayward and goes out of play.

KICK-OFF!

2021-03-13T14:01:32Z

We are underway at the Fatorda Stadium.

Antonio Habas' record in ISL final

2021-03-13T13:25:58Z

The Spanish coach have never lost an ISL final in his career. He has guided ATK FC twice (2014, 2019-20) and have won both times. Can he make it 3 on 3 tonight?

ATK Mohun Bagan in red-hot form

2021-03-13T13:25:13Z

ATK Mohun Bagan have lost only one of their last nine matches in the Indian Super League (W6 D2). However, the loss was against Mumbai City FC on February 28 (0-2).

Unchanged lineups

2021-03-13T13:12:21Z

Neither Sergio Lobera nor Antonio Lopez Habas make any changes in their respective lineups from their play-offs second leg tie.

Mumbai City vs ATK Mohun Bagan

2021-03-13T12:55:15Z

Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of the Indian Super League (ISL) final between Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.