Live Blog

Hyderabad 3-2 East Bengal: The Nizams clinch a five-goal thriller

Hyderabad came back from behind in the second half to beat East Bengal in a nail-biting clash...

Updated
Comments()
Hyderabad East Bengal Aridande Santana
ISL

The Nizams complete stunning second-half comeback

2020-12-15T15:57:47Z

East Bengal continue to remain winless

Hyderabad FC came back from behind to beat East Bengal 3-2 in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Tuesday at the Tilak Maidan, Goa. Jacques Maghoma (26') had put East Bengal in front against the run of the play in the first half and Aridane Santana had squandered a penalty just before half time,

The Nizams staged a solid comeback in the second half as Santana (56', 56') scored the equaliser as well as a second goal in less than a sixty seconds to put the home side in front. Halicharan Narzary then piled on more misery, thanks to a brilliant Liston Colaco assist. 

Maghoma scored the consolation goal in the 81st minute of the match from Anthony Pilkington's corner but Hyderabad eventually managed to secure the win.

Hyderabad's winning streak continued as they moved up to the fifth position on the league table while East Bengal continue to languish at the bottom of the table.

Hyderabad ISL
ISL

Full time: Hyderabad FC beat East Bengal 3-2.

2020-12-15T15:54:38Z

The Nizams come back from behind in the second half to clinch three points as East Bengal remain winless.

Added time: 5 minutes

2020-12-15T15:50:02Z

Can East Bengal make a late comeback?

90' Pilkington's corner finds no one.

2020-12-15T15:49:19Z

Anthony Pilkington sends a curling corner but none of his teammates can meet the ball as Aridane nudges it away.

89' Hits the post!

2020-12-15T15:48:02Z

Rohit Danu's long range shot from the right side comes off the far post.

87' Hyderabad substitution - Sahil Panwar IN Halicharan Narzary OUT

2020-12-15T15:45:43Z

Manuel Marquez shutting shop as he brings in defender Panwar.

85' East Bengal attacking in numbers

2020-12-15T15:43:58Z

The Red and Golds have been rejuvenated after the second goal and are now looking hungry for an equaliser.

81' GOALL!! Jacques Maghoma pulls one back for East Bengal!

2020-12-15T15:40:09Z

Maghoma pulls one back

Pilkington sends a curling free-kick and Maghoma heads the ball into the net past Subrata Paul. Game on!
Hyderabad East Bengal ISL Jacques Maghoma
ISL

76' East Bengal substitutions - Ambekar, Gopi and Surchandra IN Sehnaj, Jeje and Irshad OUT

2020-12-15T15:37:12Z

Fowler makes three changes together to turn things around for the Red and Golds.

76' Hyderabad substitution - Rohit Danu IN Hitesh Sharma OUT

2020-12-15T15:35:42Z

Manuel Marques hands Rohit Danu his ISL debut.

Cooling break!

2020-12-15T15:33:44Z

Can East Bengal make a comeback in the final 15 minutes or will Hyderabad further pile on their misery.

74' Narzary goes for goal from the distance

2020-12-15T15:33:16Z

Halicharan Narzary attempts a long-range shot from distance but the ball goes wide!

68' GOALL!! Halicharan Narzary scores the third goal

2020-12-15T15:27:39Z

Narzary scores Hyderabad's third goal.

Halicharan Narzary scores from Liston Colaco's assist. Liston Colaco makes a brilliant move from the left flank as he twists and turns before beating Scott Neville and squares the ball for Narzary who converts a simple tap in.
Hyderabad Halicharan Narzary ISL
ISL

67' East Bengal substitution - Aaron Holloway IN CK Vineeth OUT.

2020-12-15T15:26:20Z

Robbie Fowler brings in Aron Holloway to partner Jeje upfront.

65' Aaron Holloway set to come in.

2020-12-15T15:24:18Z

Aaron Holloway gearing up to come into the pitch. 

East Bengal shell-shocked!

2020-12-15T15:22:36Z

The Nizams have managed to turn things around in their favour in less than a minute's time! Wow. What a comeback from Marquez's side.

56' Second goal for Hyderabad!

2020-12-15T15:14:59Z

Aridane Santana puts Hyderabad in front.

Wow. Aridane has scored again in less than a minute's time to put Hyderabad in front. Yasir wins the ball at the centre of the park and runs down the middle before sending a pass to Liston to his right. Liston keeps gives the perfect pass to Aridane in front of the goal who does not make a mistake to find the back of the net.
Hyderabad East Bengal Aridande Santana
ISL

56' GOALL!! Aridane Santana equalises.

2020-12-15T15:14:30Z

Santana equalises.

Santana heads the ball into the net from Yasir's free-kick. Mohammed Yasir curls in a free-kick and Santana manages to get a slight touch of his head to guide the ball into the net.
Hyderabad ISL
ISL

55' Free-kick to Hyderabad!

2020-12-15T15:13:51Z

Narayan Das brings down Hitesh Sharma near the penalty box to give away a free-kick.

54' Scoring opportunity for Halicharan

2020-12-15T15:13:09Z

Liston takes a shot at goal from inside the box which gets blocked and Halicharan wins the rebound ball and attempts a shot but fails to trouble Debjit.

53' Halicharan cross goes straight to Debjit

2020-12-15T15:12:09Z

Halicharan Narzary floats in a cross from the left flank for Aridane inside the box but Debjit manages to rise high and collect the ball.

49' Yasir's free-kick straight to Debjit

2020-12-15T15:07:18Z

Mohammed Yasir takes a low free-kick which fails to trouble Debjit under the ball.

47' Debjit saves Yasir's effort

2020-12-15T15:06:04Z

Mohammed Yasir attempts a shot at goal from the edge of the box but Debjit collects the ball comfortably.

Hyderabad substitution: Liston Colaco IN Nikhil Poojary OUT

2020-12-15T15:04:44Z

Manuel Marquez brings Liston Colaco to add more firepower upfront.

Second half underway!

2020-12-15T15:04:05Z

Can Hyderabad come back in the match in the second half?

HALF-TIME: Hyderabad 0-1 East Bengal.

2020-12-15T14:48:57Z

The Red and Golds lead courtesy Jacques Maghoma's 26th-minute striker.

45+2' Vineeth comes close!

2020-12-15T14:48:05Z

Vineeth follows a through ball inside the box but fails to keep his final shot on target as the ball goes wide.

2020-12-15T14:47:28Z

Added time: 2 minutes

Debjit Majumder makes sure that scoreline remains the same. What a save!

45+1' Saved! Debjit saves Aridane's penalty

2020-12-15T14:46:56Z

Debjit Majumder pulls off a brilliant save to deny Aridane Santana from scoring.

44' Penalty to Hyderabad!

2020-12-15T14:46:05Z

Sehnaj Singh brings down Mohammed Yasir to give away a penalty.

40' No harm done from Pikington's free-kick

2020-12-15T14:41:11Z

Anthony Pilkington sends the ball inside the box and Matti Steinmann meets it in the air but the Hyderabad defenders eventually clear the ball.

39' East Bengal wins a free-kick near the box

2020-12-15T14:40:15Z

Jacques Maghoma fouled by Hitesh Sharma as he wins a free-kick for the Red and Golds. Can they score again?

37' Hyderabad looking desperate for an equaliser

2020-12-15T14:38:58Z

The Nizams are attacking in numbers at the moment to get an equaliser before the break but resolute defending from East Bengal.

32' Game resumes!

2020-12-15T14:34:22Z

Hyderabad have dominated proceedings so far in the match but East Bengal have got the goal which matters the most. Can they hold on to their lead in the final 15 minutes of the half?

30' Cooling break!

2020-12-15T14:31:02Z

The Red and Golds have finally got their much elusive goal in the ISL. 

28" Hyderabad alomost equalises

2020-12-15T14:29:45Z

Nikhil Poojary keeps a curling cross inside the box and Yasir is unmarked but he fails to keep his header on target from a handshaking distance. Terrible defending from East Bengal.

26' GOALLL!!! Jacques Maghoma gives East Bengal the lead!

2020-12-15T14:27:12Z

Jacques Maghoma scores East Bengal's first ever ISL goal

Anthony Pilkington finds Matti Steinmann with a quality pass inside the box from the left flank and the German midfielder squares the ball for Maghoma who scores past Subrata Paul.

23' First chance for East Bengal!

2020-12-15T14:24:51Z

Sehnaj Singh sends a free-kick inside the box and Anthony Pilkington meets it and tries to find a teammate. After a melee inside the box, the Hyderabad defenders manage to clear the ball.

21' Aridane comes close to scoring!

2020-12-15T14:22:20Z

Aridane Santana attempts a header from Hitesh Sharma's free-kick from the right flank and keeps it on target but Debjit Majumder parries the ball away for a corner.

18' Aridane attempts a header

2020-12-15T14:20:03Z

Yasir takes a short corner and finds Hitesh on the edge of the box who curls in a cross for Aridane. The Spanish forwards tries a header but the ball goes straight Debjt.

15' Hyderabad dominating

2020-12-15T14:16:04Z

Hyderabad has dominated proceedings so far in the match and have created couple of opportunties to break the deadlock. The Nizams have 55 per cent of ball possession.

13' Nervous moments in East Bengal box

2020-12-15T14:15:06Z

Hitesh curls in a corner and Odei Onaindia connects his head to the ball but a East Bengal player manages to clear the danger.

12' No harm done from the corner

2020-12-15T14:13:09Z

Hitesh Sharma curls in a corner and Chinglensana manages to connect his head to the ball but fails to keep on target as the ball goes out for East Bengal's throw-in.

10' Free-kick to Hyderabad

2020-12-15T14:11:17Z

Sehnaj Singh brings down Mohammed Yasir with a poor tackle and gives away a free-kick to Hyderbad. Hitesh swings a curling shot inside the box but Irshad manages to clear the ball for a corner with the back of his head.

8' Irshad gives away possession to Aridane

2020-12-15T14:09:06Z

East Bengal's Mohammed Irshad slips and gives away possession to Aridane in front of East Bengal penalty box but the Spaniard's final pass does not find a teammate.

3' Goalless so far!

2020-12-15T14:04:55Z

East Bengal have tweaked their formation a bit as they shaped in a 3-5-2 formation with CK Vineeth and Jeje Lalpekhlua upfront. Hyderabad, on the other hand, have lineup in their regular 4-2-3-1 formation with Santana upfront.

KICK-OFF!

2020-12-15T13:59:15Z

We are underway at the Tilak Maidan.

Vineeth, Debjit return to East Bengal lineup

2020-12-15T13:40:58Z

Robbie Fowler too makes two changes in the East Bengal starting eleven from their last game against Jamshedpur. Debjit Majumder replaces injured Sankar Roy in goal and CK Vineeth comes in place of suspended Eugeneson Lyngdoh.

Two changes in Hyderabad lineup

2020-12-15T13:38:46Z

Manuel Marquez Roca makes two changes in the Hyderabad lineup which drew 1-1 against ATK Mohun Bagan last week. Aridane Santana and Mohammed Yasir replaces Souvik Chakraborty and Liston Colaco.

East Bengal subs

2020-12-15T13:18:09Z

Aaron Holloway features in the matchday squad for the first time this season.

Mirshad K, Rana Gharami, Abhishek Ambekar, Tomba Singh, Wahengbam Angousana, Yumnam Gopi, Surchandra Singh, Rohen Singh, Aaron Holloway.

Hyderabad subs

2020-12-15T13:16:50Z

Laxmikant Kattimani, Sahil Panwar, Nikhil Prabhu, Souvik Chakraborty, Liston Colaco, Sahil Tavora, Lalawmpuia, Sweden Fernandes, Rohit Danu.

East Bengal starting XI

2020-12-15T13:14:53Z

CK Vineeth returns to the East Bengal lineup and will partner Jeje Lalpekhlua upfront.

Debjit Majumder; Scott Neville, Sehnaj Singh, Mohammed Irshad; Mohammed Rafique, Matti Steinmann, Narayan Das, Anthony Pilkington (C), Jacques Maghoma; CK Vineeth, Jeje Lalpekhlua.

Hyderabad starting XI

2020-12-15T13:13:08Z

Aridane Santana returns to the Hyderabad lineup.

Subrata Paul; Ashis Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra; Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor; Nikhil Poojary, Mohammed Yasir, Halicharan Narzary; Aridane Santana (C).

2020-12-15T13:12:04Z

Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League clash between Hyderabad FC and East Bengal at the Tilak Maidan, Goa.