Kerala Blasters 0-1 East Bengal LIVE: East Bengal lead courtesy Bakary Kone own goal

In search of the first win of the season, Robbie Fowler has once again made changes in the lineup. Scoring goals has been a big headache for the Red and Golds and thus Anthony Pilkington will start as a lone striker. Bikash Jairu replaces underperforing Narayan Das in the left wing-back role whil Surchandra Singh returns in the lineup and will starts as right wing-back. The best news for the Kolkata club, though, is the return of captain Danny Fox who was sideline with an injury after the game. Fowler would hope that the former defender will bring the much needed solidity in the Red and Golds backline.