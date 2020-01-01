Kerala Blasters 0-1 East Bengal LIVE: East Bengal lead courtesy Bakary Kone own goal

62' Chance for Rafique!
2020-12-20T15:22:48Z
Steinmann finds Rafique inside the box who tries to find the back of the net with a powerful shot but Albino does well to parry the ball away from near post.
58' Bakary Kone booked.
2020-12-20T15:19:30Z
The Kerala Blasters defender brings down Pilkington on the left flank with a tackle which seemd a clean one but referee gives a free-kick to East Bengal and shows yellow card to the defender. Kibu Vicuna furious with the decision.
51' Bakary Kone's header goes wide!
2020-12-20T15:11:58Z
Facundo Pereyra curls in a pin-point corner and Bakary Kone rises high to connect his head to the ball but it goes just wide!
Kibu makes 3 changes!
2020-12-20T15:09:47Z
Jordan Murray, Sahal Abdul Samad and Jeakson Singh replace Gary Hooper, Rohit Kumar and Seityasen Singh.
Second half!
2020-12-20T15:06:13Z
The second half is underway.
Half time: Kerala Blasters 0-1 East Bengal.
2020-12-20T14:50:01Z
Bakary Kone own goals keeps East Bengal in front after first 45 minutes.
Added time: 3 minutes.
2020-12-20T14:47:31Z
East Bengal will hope to maintain their lead before the half time whistle.
38' End to end action!
2020-12-20T14:39:36Z
Rafique almost got at the end of Pilkington's through ball inside the box but fails to control the ball. Seityasen attempts a header on the other end but fails to beat Debjit.
33' Game resumes.
2020-12-20T14:34:11Z
Can Kerala Blasters manage to score an equaliser before half time?
31' Cooling break!
2020-12-20T14:32:07Z
The teams take a break after an intense half an hour of football.
30' Jessel Carneiro's long-ranger sails above the crossbar!
2020-12-20T14:31:32Z
The left-back of Kerala Blasters attempts a first-time shot from the edge of the box and it goes just above the crossbar.
27' Chance for East Bengal!
2020-12-20T14:28:56Z
Albino Gomes' poor goal-kick gets intercepted by Tomba who switches play to the right to Rafique. Rafique tries to keep a low corner and it gets deflected off a Kerala player and Albino fumbles while collecting the ball. But Vicente Gomez does well to clear the danger in the end.
24' A long-ranger from Gomez!
2020-12-20T14:26:06Z
Vicente Gomez attempts a long-range shot from distance but it sails above the crossbar!
16' Pilkington comes close to doubling the lead!
2020-12-20T14:17:13Z
A through ball from Maghoma finds Pilkington inside the box who takes a shot but it gets deflected off a Kerala Blasters defender for a corner.
13' GOALL!! East Bengal take the lead!
2020-12-20T14:15:02Z
Bakary Kone scores an own goal.Mohammed Rafique follows a through ball from Maghoma and enters the box and squares it for Pilkington to score but Bakary Kone, in an attempt to intercept, pushes the ball into his own net.
13' Rahul KP picks up a booking.
2020-12-20T14:14:14Z
The Kerala Blasters winger has been given a yellow card for a poor challenge on Surchandra on the left flank.
11' Costa comes close to score!
2020-12-20T14:12:22Z
The Zimbabwean defender attempts a header from Facundo's curling corner but it goes just above the crossbar! Debji comes out of his line and misses the flight completely.
9' Tomba attempts a long-ranger!
2020-12-20T14:10:28Z
Debutant Tomba Singh attempts a long-range shot from distance and keeps it on target but credit to Albino who stops the shot. Pilkington tries to win the rebound ball but goes down inside the box after a clash with Nishu. The English attackers appeals for a penalty but the referee thinks otherwise.
Kerala Blasters keeping possession.
2020-12-20T14:08:57Z
Kibu Vicuna's side have had more possession so far in the game but is unable to penetrate in the attacking third.
KICK-OFF!
2020-12-20T14:00:24Z
East Bengal gets us underway!
East Bengal defeated Kerala Blasters in pre-season.
2020-12-20T13:54:35Z
The only pre-season match East Bengal played this year was against Kerala Blasters 3-1. That should give Fowler's men some confidence ahead of the big clash.
Kibu Vicuna unbeaten against East Bengal!
2020-12-20T13:38:34Z
Kerala Blasters manager Kibu Vicuna has never lost a match against East Bengal. While managing Mohun Bagan last season, the Spaniard had faced the Red and Golds twice, once in Calcutta Football League (CFL) and the second time in the I-League. While Bagan played a goalless draw in CFL derby, the I-League went in favour of them as Mohun Bagan defeated their rivals 2-1. Blasters fans will hope Vicuna's record against the Red and Golds remain unscathed.
Norwich City reunion!
2020-12-20T13:34:46Z
Old mates Anthony Pilkington and Gary Hooper come face to face tonight in Bambolim. The two English players had played together at Norwich City during the 2013-14 season in the Premier League.
Danny Fox returns, Bikash Jairu starts for East Bengal.
2020-12-20T13:31:32Z
In search of the first win of the season, Robbie Fowler has once again made changes in the lineup. Scoring goals has been a big headache for the Red and Golds and thus Anthony Pilkington will start as a lone striker. Bikash Jairu replaces underperforing Narayan Das in the left wing-back role whil Surchandra Singh returns in the lineup and will starts as right wing-back. The best news for the Kolkata club, though, is the return of captain Danny Fox who was sideline with an injury after the Mumbai City game. Fowler would hope that the former Southampton defender will bring the much needed solidity in the Red and Golds backline.
Kibu Vicuna returns to one-striker policy!
2020-12-20T13:28:00Z
Kerala Blasters manager Kibu Vicuna had started both Gary Hooper and Jordan Murray against Bengaluru FC in their last match but it did not work well as they were humiliated by their rivals. So the Spanish striker is back to his one striker policy with Murray on the bench. Defender Costa Nhamoinesu also returns into the lineup in place Lalruatthara who had an horror outing against the Blues.
Team News!
2020-12-20T13:26:59Z
Danny Fox returns from injury.
Big big big game for Kerala Blasters and East Bengal. And we have team news 👀#ISL #KBFCSCEB pic.twitter.com/m8xeKGwTPl— Goal India (@Goal_India) December 20, 2020
Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal!
2020-12-20T13:25:20Z
Two of the most supported clubs in India are yet to register a win this season in the ISL. While Kerala Blasters have managed just two draws, East Bengal have only a point from their first five matches. Goes without saying, both teams will be eager to get all three points.