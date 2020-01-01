FC Goa 1-2 Chennaiyin LIVE: Rahim Ali puts Chennaiyin in front again

Added time: 5 minutes.
2020-12-19T15:49:43Z
Can FC Goa make a late comeback and take at least a point.
89' Chennaiyin - Substitution.
2020-12-19T15:48:05Z
Edwin Vanspaul IN Rafael Crivellaro OUT.
86' FC Goa looks desperate for an equaliser.
2020-12-19T15:47:01Z
The Gaurs going all guns blazing as they look eager to score an equaliser. Chennaiyin are defending in numbers.
84' Chennaiyin - Substitution.
2020-12-19T15:42:49Z
Dhanapal Ganesh IN Anirudh Thapa OUT.
78' Chhangte again! Misses another chance!
2020-12-19T15:36:57Z
Rahim Ali makes a run down the middle and sends a through ball for Chhangte inside the box but the winger's attempts goes wide.
75' Second cooling break.
2020-12-19T15:34:20Z
Can FC Goa make a comeback in the final 15 minutes?
74' Kaith makes an important clearance.
2020-12-19T15:33:26Z
Crivellaro forwards a through ball which Chhangte follows but Nawaz comes out of his line in time and clears the ball before the Chennaiyin winger could reach.
67' Goa - Substitution.
2020-12-19T15:25:43Z
Redeem Tlang IN Alexander Romario OUT.
60' Rahim Ali attempts a long ranger!
2020-12-19T15:19:09Z
The young forward, high on confidence after scoring a goal, attempts a left-footed long range shot from the edge of the box but Nawaz makes a comfortable save.
56' Goa - Substitution.
2020-12-19T15:15:08Z
Lenny Rodrigues IN Brandon Fernandes OUT. Brandon looks unhappy as he walks out of the pitch.
53' GOALL!! Rahim Ali restores Chennaiyin's lead!
2020-12-19T15:12:22Z
Ali puts Chennaiyin in frontRahim Ali scores from Rafael Crivellaro's pass. The Brazilian follows a long ball and enters the box. He twists and turns around James Donachie before squaring it for Rahim who converts a simple tap in.
ISL
52' Ortiz close to score but misses!
2020-12-19T15:10:59Z
Romario to Seriton on the right side of the box and the full-back floats in a cross but Ortiz fails to keep his header on target as the ball goes above crossbar!
50! Vishal Kaith pulls off a brilliant save!
2020-12-19T15:09:15Z
Brandon pulls the trigger from the edge of the box but Kaith does well to parry the ball away for a corner. Top save by the Chennaiyin custodian!
48' Crivellaro misses a sitter now!
2020-12-19T15:06:40Z
What is happening! The Brazilian blasts the ball above crossbar from Chhangte square pass from inside the box. Nothing going right for Chennaiyin in front of the goal.
Chennaiyin - Double substitution.
2020-12-19T15:05:10Z
Enes Sipovic and Rahim Ali IN Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev and Deepak Tangri OUT
Second half kicks off!
2020-12-19T15:04:12Z
Second half underway! Will we see more goals in this half?
Half time! FC Goa 1-1 Chennaiyin
2020-12-19T14:48:27Z
HT: FC Goa 1-1 ChennaiyinIt's all square at half time. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.
47' Crivellaro comes close to score!
2020-12-19T14:47:23Z
The Brazilian midfielder attempts a shot on goal but it gets deflected off a Goa defender and goes out for a corner.
43' Chhangte misses another sitter!
2020-12-19T14:43:42Z
The winger fails to bury another easy chance! Crivellaro goes past a Goan player and finds Fatkhullo inside the box, who in turn finds Jerry. The left back takes a shot which Nawaz blocks and the rebound ball goes to Chhangte who blasts the ball above crossbar.
35' Goa keeping more possession!
2020-12-19T14:37:09Z
FC Goa have the lion's share of possession so far in the game but both teams have created equal number of chances in front of the goal.
30' Cooling break.
2020-12-19T14:31:21Z
The players take a short break after an intense half an hour of football.
26' Chhangte misses a sitter!
2020-12-19T14:26:30Z
Chhangte what have you done! The winger fails to convert from a handshaking distance! Crivellaro enters the box from the left and switches the play to Fatkhullo who squares it in the middle but chhangte blasts the ball above crossbar from inside the 6-yard box.
23' Jakub fails to score again!
2020-12-19T14:23:06Z
Reagan picks up a through ball from Fatkhullo and squares it in the middle for Jakub from the right side of the box but the striker's first time attempt hits the side net.
16' End to end action!
2020-12-19T14:16:47Z
What a start to this match. We are witnessing end to end action and both sides have already scored a goal each!
12' Back to back efforts from Thapa!
2020-12-19T14:12:59Z
Anirudh Thapa attempts back to back shots on goal but fails to score. While his first volley from a corner is stopped by Nawaz, his second attempt from the rebound ball goes wide of the goal.
9' GOALLL! Jorge Ortiz equalises!
2020-12-19T14:09:31Z
Ortiz equalises for GoaJorge Ortiz scores a stunner to restore parity. The Spaniard makes the move down the middle and forwards a through ball for Romario inside the box who lays the ball back to Ortiz and he finds the back of the net.
ISL
5' GOALL!! Crivellaro scores the first goal!
2020-12-19T14:06:16Z
Crivellaro's magnificient corner goes straight into the goal!Rafael Crivellaro sends a curling corner which enters the goal through the far post! What a goal!
ISL
4' Jakub comes close to break the deadlock!
2020-12-19T14:04:42Z
Anirudh Thapa chests a long ball down and enters the box from the right side and squares it to Jakub Sylvestr but the forward's effort gets blocked by Nawaz.
Kick-off!
2020-12-19T14:00:54Z
Chennaiyin get us underway!
Thapa, Crivellaro back in starting eleven.
2020-12-19T13:23:21Z
Csaba Laszlo has brought back skipper Rafael Crivellaro and star Indian midfielder Anirudh Thapa in the lineup as they replace Edwin Vanspaul and Germanpreet Singh.
Three changes in FC Goa lineup.
2020-12-19T13:20:23Z
Juan Ferrando made three changes in the Gaurs' lineup which lost 0-1 against ATK Mohun Bagan. He brought back Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Ortiz and Aibanbha Dohling who replaces Ivan Gonzalez, Lenn Rodrigues and Len Doungel.
Chennaiyin are winless in their last four matches!
2020-12-19T13:14:09Z
The Marina Machans are yet to get three points since their win against Jamshedpur FC in their season opener. In the last four matches, the club drawn two games and lost two. Csaba Laszlo's men will, thus, be desperate for a win tonight against the Gaurs.
ISL
Team news!
2020-12-19T13:10:58Z
Lineups.
Here is how FC Goa and Chennaiyin are lining up today - Team news!#ISL #FCGCFC pic.twitter.com/NPBongYP95— Goal India (@Goal_India) December 19, 2020
FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC
2020-12-19T13:08:30Z
Both FC Goa and Chennaiyin will hope to get back to winning ways as they lock horns in a crucial Indian Super League clash today. Welcome to our LIVE Blog of the match.