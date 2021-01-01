Live Blog

Oman 1-0 India LIVE: Zahir Al Aghbari hands Al-Ahmar's the lead

Oman take the lead at the stroke of half time...

Oman India
AIFF Media

42' GOAAAL!

2021-03-25T14:29:13Z

Oman 1-0 India

Zahir Al Aghbari follows a through ball inside the box and squares the ball in the middle which Amrinder fails to trap and it hits Chinglensana Singh and goes into the net.

Oman dominating

2021-03-25T14:22:07Z

Complete domination by Oman in the match so far but credit to the Indian defence who have managed to keep a clean sheet.

27' Save!

2021-03-25T14:12:24Z

Amrinder stops Abdulaziz Al Maqbali's attempt from a spot-kick. A horrible shot by the Oman number nine.

26' Penalty!

2021-03-25T14:11:31Z

Oman wins a penalty after Rowllin Borges brings down Al Maqbali inside the box.

23' Chance for Oman!

2021-03-25T14:09:54Z

Abdullah Abdulghafur attempts a shot from the edge of the box but it goes just above the crossbar.

16' Timely clearance by Mehta

2021-03-25T14:02:45Z

Amjad Al Harthi sends a low cross inside the box from the right side and Jhingan fails to clear the ball as it goes to Al Maqbali but Ashutosh Mehta clears the ball efficiently before the number nine could take a shot on goal.

14' Al Ghafri's shot goes above crossbar

2021-03-25T13:59:45Z

Mohammed Al Ghafri takes a shot on goal from the edge of the box but it goes above the crossbar.

12' Mehta's attempt goeswide!

2021-03-25T13:58:33Z

Bipin Singh takes the corner and Ashutosh Mehta meets the ball inside the box but his attempt is off target.

11' Corner to India

2021-03-25T13:56:56Z

Manvir Singh receives Ashutosh's throw-in on the right edge of the box and takes a shot but it goes out after a deflection from an Oman defender.

10' Al Harthi's shot straight to Amrinder

2021-03-25T13:56:14Z

Amjad Al Harthi takes a shot from the right flank but Amrinder Singh makes a comfortable collection.

4' Chance for Oman!

2021-03-25T13:50:14Z

Ahmed Khalifa sends a cross from the left flank inside the box and Abdulaziz attempts a header from a close range fails to keep the ball on target.

KICK-OFF!

2021-03-25T13:45:28Z

We are underway!

10 minutes to KO

2021-03-25T13:36:37Z

The Indian team will play an international game after a gap of 492 days. Incidentally, their last match was against Oman in November 2019 which they lost 0-1.

Amrinder starts

2021-03-25T13:27:48Z

Mumbai City FC's ISL winning skipper Amrinder Singh starts ahead of Gurpreet Singh Sandhu in the goal. The last time Amrinder Singh started was in the King's Cup in Thailand against Thailand which India won 1-0.

Captain Jhingan

2021-03-25T13:25:03Z

Sandesh Jhingan will be leading the Indian side against Oman in absence of Sunil Chhetri. The last time the ATK Mohun Bagan defender lead the Indian side was in a friendly game against China in October 2018 which ended in a goalless draw.

6 debutants

2021-03-25T13:20:43Z

Six Indian players, Ashutosh Mehta, Chinglensana Singh, Suresh Wangjam, Bipin Singh, Jeakson Singh and Akash Mishra make their international debuts today.

India vs Oman

2021-03-25T12:28:43Z

Follow Live action with Goal as India take on Oman in an international friendly match at the Maktoom Bin Rashid Stadium in Dubai.