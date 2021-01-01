India 0-0 Afghanistan: Follow the 2022 World Cup qualifiers LIVE

India vs Afghanistan line-ups
We'll also have a look at how many from the Afghanistan XI play abroad
INDIA XI: Gurpreet (GK), Jhingan, Sana, Bose, Bheke, Suresh, Glan, Ashique, Brandon, Chhetri (C), Manvir
India subs: Adil, Thapa, Bipin, Dheeraj (GK), Pronay, Udanta, Lalengmawia, Liston, Sahal, Akash, Pritam, Amrinder (GK)
AFGHANISTAN XI: Azizi (GK), Saighani, David, Amiri, Husin, Farshad (C), Faysal, Intezar, Sharifi, Popalzay, Sharif
Afghanistan subs: Adam, Zubayr, Sharza, Naraollah, Haidary, Kauhyar, Alizada, Hakimi, Samandari, Zamani, Hamidi (GK), Wakili (GK)
TEAM NEWS
Bheke and Ashique in, Bipin and Udanta out
India vs Afghanistan
Two changes in the India lineup.
Predictions?
First up, INDIA!
Not in the group
Igor Stimac's Indian national team are currently third in Group E of the second round 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup joint qualifiers with their last group game tonight against Afghanistan at the Jassim Bin Hamad stadium in Doha.
We have Hungary vs Portugal and France vs Germany in the Euros later tonight. But first up with a 7:30pm IST kick-off now, India!