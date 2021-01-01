India 0-0 Sri Lanka: Follow the SAFF Championship 2021 action LIVE

Second half
India 0-0 Sri LankaMohammad Yasir makes his SAFF Championship debut as he replaces Suresh Singh for the second half that's underway with the scoreline still reading 0-0
HALF-TIME
It's a goalless affair so farSri Lanka can celebrate the half as theirs. Even though they failed to create as many chances as India, they were able to isolate Sunil Chhetri to frustration and block out most of the wing play by the Blue Tigers. Liston will be guilty of not handing India at least a 1-0 lead at half-time.
Four minutes added time
India 0-0 Sri Lanka
A huge shout-out to the Sri Lankan team for keeping the goal-line nil-nil so far. Asikur Rahuman, Duckson Puslas, Kavindu Ishan all doing well in defence for the Golden Army.
Bose has headed wide off Thapa's corner. It was India's fourth of the match as Sri Lanka are yet to earn one for themselves.
Chhetri is visibly frustrated
A rather poor display by India despite having a lion's share of the ball. Ineffective from all their set-pieces and not doing much with the ball in open play either. The chances dropped could come back to haunt them.
Chhetri is seen parting a few words with a few of his team-mates such as Liston after the latter won the ball and gave it right back to the opponents while trying to find his captain in the box.
22' Will you get a better chance?
Liston is unmarked in the Sri Lanka box and is on the end of an accurate cross by Udanta from the right. His header flies over the horizontal.
15' Chhetri in sight!
Who will score first?
There's a 98-point gap between the two teams' latest FIFA Rankings with India at 107th in the world ahead of this edition of the SAFF Championship.
The first shot, though not on target, by Sri Lankan midfielder Ahmed Waseem Razeek. India are yet to register their first shot in this match, although they have around 75% of ball possession.
India are third
KICK-OFF!
The options from the bench for India
Brandon, Sahal start on the benchIndia substitutes: Sana, Apuia, Manvir, Brandon, Farukh, Dheeraj (GK), Jeakson, Yasir, Sahal, Kotal, Rahim, Kaith (GK)
TEAM NEWS
Sunil Chhetri leads the attack for India
3⃣ changes for India as Seriton, Mandar and Suresh come in for Kotal, Chinglensana and Manvir
India vs Sri Lanka
Can India get three points?Hello and welcome to the SAFF Championship 2021 tie between India and Sri Lanka at the National Football Team in Male, Maldives. The Blue Tigers drew their last outing 1-1 against a 10-man Bangladeshi side while their south western neighbours were on the wrong side of a 2-3 result against Nepal in their previous fixture of the tournament.