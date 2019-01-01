FIFA's The Best awards LIVE: Van Dijk vs Messi vs Ronaldo & all winners revealed

The prodigal Mourinho returns 🙏🏽
"I put it down to the Champions League final, not to the Premier League," said Jose Mourinho when quizzed about this year's Men's Coach nominees – Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino - who all coach in England's top-flight.
"The CL final was Liverpool-Tottenham, and obviously to win the Premier League is something amazing. Pep did it. But the CL final is, you know, has that special thing around it.
"It's normal that Jurgen and Mauricio are also nominated."
On returning to Milan and seeing Inter fans: "It's amazing to be here. But all over the world,d the Inter fans don't leave me alone. I never walk alone, because wherever I go, there is an Inter fan that shows me the world and obviously they don't forget what happened in 2010!"
Phil Neville: "Lucy Bronze is one of the best players – if not the best in the world"
A big statement from the England women's Coach Phil Neville on the green carpet, who is also up for an award tonight!
"The World Cup was, personally, in terms of my career, one of the highlights, as well as just being involved in the women's game and the momentum that we've got," he said.
"It makes me really proud to be involved in such a great year for women's football. I really hope Lucy [Bronze] gets the award. She's one of the best players in the world, if not the best. To work with her day in and day out is a privilege."
Jill Ellis is here!
The USWNT coach is nominated for the Best Women's Coach after her impressive summer winning the World Cup.
"It's fantastic. The World Cup was such a great event, and now to have the players honoured... it's been great. It's been a wonderful," she said on the green carpet.
"The competition was outstanding, and it speaks a lot about where this game is and where it's headed. Women's football is certainly on the rise!"
🤔How does voting work for The Best awards?
Tonight's awards are a mixture of votes made by fans and a dedicated selection panel.
Fans were given the opportunity to have their say in The Best awards earlier this summer, though the final vote will be made by a FIFA judging panel made up of former players.
Here's a detailed breakdown of how the voting for tonight's award ceremony works, which involves decisions made by team captains, national coaches, journalists and more.
Last year, the selection panel included Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba, Kaka, Fabio Capello and Ronaldo Nazario.
🏅The Best Men's Player of the Year nominees
Virgil van Dijk, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are finalists for the Men's prize again, with the Liverpool centre-back named the UEFA Men's Player of the Year last month. 👀
Will he beat out Messi and Ronaldo again? (Spoiler alert: it's looking likely...)
What's the difference between Ballon d'Or and The Best awards?
These two prizes are the most prestigious individual awards in football, and here's an explainer about how they're different.
There are a number of differences between the two awards which set the Ballon d'Or and The Best apart from one another, and you can read our full guide here.
🏆 Who are the nominees for this year's FIFA Best Awards?
Here's the full list of tonight's nominees, with Van Dijk and Rapinoe both favourites to win!
The Best FIFA Men’s Player
Cristiano Ronaldo - Juventus
Lionel Messi – Barcelona
Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool
The Best FIFA Women’s Player
Lucy Bronze – Olympique Lyonnais
Alex Morgan – Orlando Pride
Megan Rapinoe – Reign FC
The Best FIFA Men’s Coach
Pep Guardiola – Manchester City
Jurgen Klopp – Liverpool
Mauricio Pochettino – Tottenham Hotspur
The Best FIFA Women’s Coach
Jill Ellis – USWNT
Phil Neville – England
Sarina Wiegman – Netherlands
The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper
Alisson - Liverpool
Ederson – Manchester City
Marc-Andre ter Stegen – Barcelona
The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper
Christiane Endler – Paris Saint-Germain
Hedvig Lindahl – Chelsea / Wolfsburg
Sari van Veenendaal – Arsenal / Atletico Madrid
FIFA Puskas Award
Lionel Messi - Real Betis v Barcelona
Juan Fernando Quintero - River Plate v Racing Club
Daniel Zsori - Debrecen FC v Ferencvaros TC
We're back!
It's that time of year again – it's the FIFA The Best awards ceremony, and we're back to bring you all the action from this evening's lavish ceremony and green carpet!
To recap, Virgil van Dijk is expected to do yet another awards sweep for the Men's award, beating out the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo (who were also shortlisted last year, but lost out to Luka Modric).
Megan Rapinoe is a favourite to lift the Women's prize after her incredible summer winning the Women's World Cup with the U.S. national women's team.
Awards for Best Coach, Goalkeeper and the FIFA Puskas award are also in the pipeline.
The winners won't be announced for a while yet, though, so we'll keep you updated!