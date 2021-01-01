Live Blog

FC Goa 0-0 ATK Mohun Bagan LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Can the Gaurs avenge their defeat from the first leg?

Igor Angulo Tiri ATK Mohun Bagan FC Goa ISL 7
Cooling break!

2021-01-17T14:32:08Z

Phew! A much-needed break after an intense 30 minute of football. Both teams are eager to break the deadlock.

30' Now Seriton hits the crossbar!

2021-01-17T14:31:19Z

Noguera forwards a terrific through ball inside the box for Seriton who enters the box and tries to send a cross but it gets deflected off Jhingan leg and hits the crossbar!

27' Subhasish Bose's header hits the crossbar

2021-01-17T14:27:59Z

Edu Garcia curls in a corner inside the box and Bose attempts a header. The Ball drops on the ground and then hits the crossbar! Unlucky!

End to end action

2021-01-17T14:24:46Z

Both teams are playing attacking football as we see an end to end action in the first 20 minutes of the match. Who will score first?

18' Prabir Das keep his shot on target

2021-01-17T14:18:33Z

Roy Krishna switches play and finds Prabir with a through ball on the right flank who enters the box and goes for goal but fails to trouble Naveen Kumar in the end.

16' Ortiz fails to keep header on target

2021-01-17T14:16:46Z

Brandon sends in an in-swinging free-kick inside the box and Ortiz attempts a header but the ball sails over the crossbar.

10' Noguera's shot just goes wide1

2021-01-17T14:11:05Z

Saviour Gama feeds Jorge Ortiz with a pass on the edge of the box who in turn, squares the ball to Noguera. The midfielder pulls the trigger but the ball goes wide!

7' ATK Mohun Bagan looks a changed side

2021-01-17T14:08:13Z

The Mariners who are known to play defensive football are going all guns blazing right from the off tonight.

2' Garcias attempt goes wide!

2021-01-17T14:02:52Z

Edu Garcia picks up a pass from Carl MacHugh on the edge of the box and attempts a shot but it goes wide!

KICK-OFF!

2021-01-17T13:42:07Z

FC Goa get us underway at the Fatorda Stadium.

McHugh, Prabir returns to starting XI

2021-01-17T13:40:06Z

Carl McHugh is back from injury and is starting along with Prabir Das. Antonio Habas makes three changes in the lineup which lost to Mumbai City. Prabir Das, Carl McHugh and SK Sahil replace Manvir Singh, Glan Martins and Javier Hernandez.

FC Goa unchanged

2021-01-17T13:39:25Z

Juan Ferrando prefers to keep Igor Angulo on the bench again as he fields an unchanged FC Goa lineup against ATK Mohun Bagan.