Live Blog

FC Goa vs Al Wahda - Follow AFC Champions League as it happens

FC Goa will take on Al Wahda in their final group game in the 2021 ACL...

Updated
Comments (0)
Al Rayyan vs FC Goa, ACL 2021
FC Goa

Best wishes from Juan

2021-04-29T16:01:03Z

All-Indian Goa XI

2021-04-29T15:40:25Z

COVID-19 guidelines have forced Goa's foreign contingent including head coach Juan Ferrando to fly back home. As a result, the Gaurs will be fielding an all-Indian lineup tonight in what is, in reality, an inconsequential game for the Indian clubs in terms of the race to qualify. 

FC Goa's finale

2021-04-29T15:39:15Z

FC Goa take on Al Wahda in their final match of the 2021 AFC Champions League campaign in Goa. 