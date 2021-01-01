Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Ukraine vs North Macedonia, Denmark vs Belgium, Netherlands vs Austria updates, news and TV reaction

The big games keep on coming at Euro 2020, with Goal on hand to keep you across all of the action from this summer's festival of continental football.

Today sees Denmark back in action as Christian Eriksen continues his recovery from the cardiac arrest he suffered at the weekend, with the Danes facing a star-studded Belgium side at 5pm BST (12pm ET).

Prior to that, Ukraine and North Macedonia will get Thursday's ball rolling at 2pm (9am), with both sides going in search of their first points.

An ambitious Netherlands team will be involved in today's final fixture, with Frank de Boer's side taking on Austria at 8pm (3pm).

