Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Portugal vs France, Germany vs Hungary, Slovakia vs Spain updates, news & TV reaction

Sweden 1-0 Poland

What on earth has Robert Lewandowski done there? He's managed to hit the crossbar twice in the space of a heartbeat!

A Poland corner swings perfectly to him and he nudges the first effort over Robin Olsen, only to hit the crossbar. He's quick to follow it up however and makes contact with his head again as it bounces back towards him.

Somehow, he mashes it into the woodwork once more. Then he falls into the net as Sweden somehow get it away. How that did not go in is something utterly remarkable.