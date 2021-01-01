Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: North Macedonia vs Netherlands, Finland vs Belgium updates, news & TV reaction

From our friends at Opta...

North Macedonia vs Netherlands

• The Netherlands have never lost against North Macedonia, winning two and drawing two of their four previous meetings.

• Frenkie de Jong has completed five dribbles in each of his first two Euro 2020 matches for the Netherlands (against Ukraine and Austria). The last player to complete 5+ dribbles in three consecutive European Championship matches was Zinedine Zidane for France at Euro 2000.

• Current North Macedonia striker Goran Pandev scored in his team’s first ever international fixture against the Netherlands, nearly 17 years ago – it was in a World Cup qualifier played in October 2004 (2-2).

Ukraine vs Austria

• The two previous games between Ukraine and Austria produced eight goals, an average of four per match.

• Andriy Yarmolenko has scored in each of his last three matches for Ukraine, netting four goals, and is looking to score in four consecutive appearances for his country for the first time. At the Euros, Yarmolenko has been directly involved in four of Ukraine’s six goals (2 goals, 2 assists).

• Austria have won just two of their last 17 matches at major tournaments (Euros + World Cup) and have only won one of their eight matches at the European Championships (D2 L5).