Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Czech Republic vs Denmark, Ukraine vs England updates, news and TV reaction

Team News: Czech Republic v Denmark
Last time out...
Speaking of Spain and Italy, both had their own challenges to battle through to get through to the last four yesterday - and if you didn't catch their victories, you missed a couple of cracking quarter-final ties.
La Roja, under Luis Enrique, almost came unstuck again after they were unable to down 10-men Switzerland in Russia, requiring penalties to send them through, in a game charged through with increasing desperation from both sides up front.
The Azzurri however needed only regular time to see off Belgium, the pole-sitters in FIFA's World Rankings, after Nicolo Barella and Lorenzo Insigne netted a pair of superb goals in the first half, in a match marked by its open, expansive fluidity - and an apparent brutal tournament-ending injury the superb Leonardo Spinazzola.
Today's order of play
Spain and Italy are already there, Switzerland and Belgium are packing their bags - and there's just the pair of spots up for grabs, to join them, and secure a direct semi-final face-off for the finale in north London.
As such, there is only two games today - but they're surely going to be a pair filled with the proverbial sweat, blood and tears. They are:
Czech Republic v Denmark (Baku, 1700)
Ukraine v England (Rome, 2000)
(All times BST)
Hello and welcome to Goal's live matchday coverage of Euro 2020!
Two down, two through - and two to go. If this year's rearranged pan-continental tournament has taught us anything, it is that sporting drama can be found in every corner of the beautiful game - and now we're truly into the home straight.
Only five games and six teams remain before the curtain comes down at Wembley Stadium in just over a week - and by the end of today, those numbers will be trimmed to three and four respectively.
It's quarter-final day, in Baku and Rome, as a quartet of nations jostle to make history - and you wouldn't want to be anywhere else but soaking it all in.