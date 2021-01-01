Live Blog

Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Czech Republic vs Denmark, Ukraine vs England updates, news and TV reaction

Join us for live updates from all of the day's European Championship fixtures, including the latest news from the camps and TV reaction

Updated
Kasper Dolberg Wales vs Denmark Euro 2020
Getty Images

Team News: Czech Republic v Denmark

2021-07-03T14:54:00Z

Early team news now and there is just the one change for the Czechs from the side who beat the Netherlands, with Jan Boril given the nod at left-back over Pavel Kaderabek, who drops to the bench.

Last time out...

2021-07-03T14:51:00Z

Speaking of Spain and Italy, both had their own challenges to battle through to get through to the last four yesterday - and if you didn't catch their victories, you missed a couple of cracking quarter-final ties.

La Roja, under Luis Enrique, almost came unstuck again after they were unable to down 10-men Switzerland in Russia, requiring penalties to send them through, in a game charged through with increasing desperation from both sides up front.

The Azzurri however needed only regular time to see off Belgium, the pole-sitters in FIFA's World Rankings, after Nicolo Barella and Lorenzo Insigne netted a pair of superb goals in the first half, in a match marked by its open, expansive fluidity - and an apparent brutal tournament-ending injury the superb Leonardo Spinazzola.

Thibaut Courtois Belgium Euro 2020
Getty Images

Today's order of play

2021-07-03T14:48:00Z

Spain and Italy are already there, Switzerland and Belgium are packing their bags - and there's just the pair of spots up for grabs, to join them, and secure a direct semi-final face-off for the finale in north London.

As such, there is only two games today - but they're surely going to be a pair filled with the proverbial sweat, blood and tears. They are:

Czech Republic v Denmark (Baku, 1700)
Ukraine v England (Rome, 2000)

(All times BST)

🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉

2021-07-03T14:45:00Z

Hello and welcome to Goal's live matchday coverage of Euro 2020!

Two down, two through - and two to go. If this year's rearranged pan-continental tournament has taught us anything, it is that sporting drama can be found in every corner of the beautiful game - and now we're truly into the home straight.

Only five games and six teams remain before the curtain comes down at Wembley Stadium in just over a week - and by the end of today, those numbers will be trimmed to three and four respectively.

It's quarter-final day, in Baku and Rome, as a quartet of nations jostle to make history - and you wouldn't want to be anywhere else but soaking it all in.

Harry Kane England Euro 2020
Getty