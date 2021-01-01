Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: England vs Croatia, Netherlands vs Ukraine updates, news & reaction

The world watched on yesterday as Denmark's star player collapsed on the pitch during his country's game against Finland.

Concern rippled through Parken Stadium as it became clear that a life-threatening situation was happening and medical staff leapt into action.

Social media was a sea of Denmark flags, with players, clubs and fans all sending positive wishes to Eriksen and his family.

Thankfully, the playmaker's condition was stabilised and the Danish football association (DBU) provided an update this morning.

"This morning we have spoken to Christian Eriksen, who has sent his greetings to his team-mates," the statement on the DBU's official Twitter account read. "His condition is stable, and he continues to be hospitalized for further examination.

"The team and staff of the national team has received crisis assistance and will continue to be there for each other after yesterday's incident.

"We would like to thank everyone for the heartfelt greetings to Christian Eriksen from fans, players the Royal Families from both Denmark and England, international associations, clubs etc.

"We encourage everyone to send their greetings to the Danish FA, where we will make sure they are all passed on to Christian and his family."

