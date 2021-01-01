Live Blog

Chennaiyin 1-1 Mumbai City: The Marina Machans ride Isma strike to hold the Islanders

Isma's strike from the penalty spot earned Chennaiyin a point against Mumbai City...

Isma, Chennaiyin vs Mumbai City
Full-time

2021-01-25T15:55:16Z

Chennaiyin FC hold Mumbai City FC to a 1-1 draw at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Monday.

CFC began the match on an attacking note but Mumbai City FC then controlled most of the possession creating plenty of chances. Bartholomew Ogbeche (21') broke the deadlock for the Islanders in the first-half as they continued to impose thread on their opponents. Chennaiyin FC, however, returned with plenty of intent in the second-half as Isma (76') scored from the spot to put the game on level terms. Chennaiyin FC was awarded the penalty, courtesy of a poor challenge from Ahmed Jahouh, inside the box.

By the virtue of the result, Mumbai City FC remain at the top of table while Chennaiyin FC are at the fifth spot. 

92 - Le Fondre takes a shot!

2021-01-25T15:52:42Z

Brilliant interplay for Mumbai City FC as they search for a late winner. Jahouh serves a ball to Le Fondre in front of the goal as he goes for a shot but Vishal Kaith will collect the ball with ease 

Five minutes added

2021-01-25T15:50:02Z

Both team still looking to find the winner as Chennaiyin FC look to attack from the left but Memo hits a wayward shot as the ball goes out for a goalkick

Substitution for Mumbai City FC

2021-01-25T15:40:40Z

Bipin SIngh OUT,  Le Fondre IN

75 - GOALLLL

2021-01-25T15:35:37Z

Isma scores from the spot as he sends Amrinder on the opposite side and looks to the heaven to celebrate. Horrible horrible error from Jahouh! 

74 - Penalty for Chennaiyin FC

2021-01-25T15:34:47Z

Jahouh has been waved a yellow card as he collects the ball from Amrinder and then brings down Jakub Sylvestr. No escaping that mistake

69 -Chennaiyin FC off target

2021-01-25T15:29:44Z

Amrinder Singh concedes a corner as he spills the ball while trying to collect it. Chhangte delivers a perfect delivery as Thoi heads it just wide off the post. He straightaway put his hands behind his head in disappointment 

64 - What a curl on the ball

2021-01-25T15:25:14Z

Jahouh set up the ball for Ranawade in front of the goal who curls one to hit the side netting 

61 - Ogbeche concedes a set-piece

2021-01-25T15:22:20Z

Ogbeche concedes a set piece in a dangerous position as he brings down Isma while he looks to take the ball away from him

58 - Set piece for CFC

2021-01-25T15:18:38Z

Thoi delivers the set piece for Chennaiyin FC from the edge of the box as he targets the far post but Ogbeche leaps in the air ahead of Moura to clear off the danger

56 - Brilliant touch for Boumous

2021-01-25T15:16:25Z

Brilliant touch from Boumous as he touches the ball on the right flank and turns to find Raynier in the centre who passes it to Ogbeche on the left but his shot is blocked and then sweeped up comfortably by Kaith

50 - Boumous delivers the set-piece

2021-01-25T15:10:55Z

Boumous delivers the set-piece inside the box to no one in particular as Kaith passes the ball to launch a CFC counter attack but Thoi Singh loses possession on the right flank

47 - Chennaiyin FC fail to launch attack

2021-01-25T15:07:35Z

Isma lays the ball forward on the right flank but his touch is a bit too heavy as Mumbai City FC will cut it off

Second half gets underway

2021-01-25T15:05:08Z

Mumbai City FC get the ball rolling

45 - Set piece for Mumbai City FC

2021-01-25T14:47:42Z

Two minutes added. Bipin Singh delivers from the right but Sipovic clears off the danger as the ball hits the referee at the edge of box

42 - Boumous makes a run to no effect

2021-01-25T14:44:21Z

Boumous makes a steaming little run from the left flank to centre as he passes the ball in search for Bipin Singh in front of the goal but touch is a bit too heavy

37 - Poor cross from Jerry

2021-01-25T14:41:09Z

Poor cross from Jerry on the left flank but Mumbai City FC defender make a real mess off it as the fail to clear their line but Vingesh sees off the danger

27 - Isma loses the ball on left flank

2021-01-25T14:30:15Z

Isma dribbles the ball on the right flank as he looks to keep it control but challenge from behind makes him lose possession  

20 - GOALLLLL

2021-01-25T14:22:58Z

Brilliant delivery from Bipin Singh from the left flank as Ogbeche heads it to put Mumbai City FC in the lead

17 - Cheeky shot from Vignesh

2021-01-25T14:19:23Z

Cheeky lob shot from Vignesh as he moves from the left flank to centre and then hits it as the ball ends up just beyond far post 

12 - Chance for Chennaiyin FC

2021-01-25T14:14:36Z

Chance for Chennaiyin FC as an outswinging delivery allows Eli Sabia to take a free header but the ball goes above the crossbar. Amrinder unmoved! 

11 - Good first touch from Vignesh

2021-01-25T14:13:23Z

Deft first touch from Vignesh on the left flank to release Bipin Singh on the attack but it is a bit too heavy for the latter

7 - Mumbai City FC settling in possession

2021-01-25T14:09:40Z

Mumbai City FC settling in possession, keeping the ball in their own half, as they are playing the build up game. Bipin Singh looks to keep the ball in the centre but a deft little touch from Chennaiyin FC defender makes him lose possession the ball

5 - What a miss!

2021-01-25T14:07:26Z

First threat from Mumbai City FC as Vignesh collects the ball on the left flank and delivers an inch-perfect cross to find Raynier on the left flank who pulls the trigger but the ball goes away from the far post. Good chance, poor shot! 

3 - Chennaiyin FC pressing high

2021-01-25T14:05:35Z

Chennaiyin FC pressing high to keep Mumbai City defenders in check as they lose possession and Isma goes for a shot but Amrinder dives to his right to grab the ball

1 - Good save by Amrinder

2021-01-25T14:03:59Z

Early threat for Mumbai City FC as Chhangte takes a shot on goal from the left flank but Amrinder Singh punches it away 

Kick-off!

2021-01-25T14:01:47Z

Chennaiyin FC get the ball rolling in Bambolim

MCFC XI

2021-01-25T13:13:17Z

Amrinder Singh (GK) (C), Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Rowllin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, Ahmed Jahouh, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh, Bartholomew Ogbeche.

CFC XI

2021-01-25T13:12:49Z

Vishal Kaith (GK), Reagan Singh, Enes Sipovic, Eli Sabia(C), Jerry Lalrinzuala, Memo Moura, Germanpreet Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Thoi Singh, Jakub Sylvestr, Esmael Goncalves.

Chennaiyin vs Mumbai City

2021-01-25T12:22:25Z

Hello and welcome to the Live match blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.