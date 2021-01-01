30' Ricky blocks Rahim's shot inside the box
2021-02-10T14:30:13Z
Memo finds Chhangte with a forward pass near the left edge of the box who squares the ball in the middle for Rahim to shoot who goes for the goal but Ricky Lallawmawma makes a crucial block.
26' Memo's shot sails over the crossbar
2021-02-10T14:28:11Z
A quality move from Chennaiyin sees Chhangte, Lanzarote and Germanpreet playing quick one-touch passes before Germanpreet sets up a ball for Memo who takes a shot but it goes above the crossbar.
19' Lima's shot gets deflected off a Chennaiyin player
2021-02-10T14:20:27Z
Once again Alex Lima shows his trickery inside the box going past two players but his final shot gets deflected.
17' Lima makes a good move
2021-02-10T14:18:09Z
Alex Lima makes a solo run inside the Chennaiyin box going past two players but fails to control the ball in the end as it goes to Vishal Kaith. Good move nonetheless.
Chennaiyin have more possession
2021-02-10T14:16:20Z
Chennaiyin are enjoying the lion's share of possession in the first 15 minutes of the game but are yet to pose much threat except for Chhangte's early attempt on goal.
4' Rehenesh stops Chhangte's shot
2021-02-10T14:05:02Z
Lallianzuala Chhangte receives a pass on the left flank and cuts in to the middle before taking a curling shot from the edge of the box but Rehenesh does equally well to parry it away. Top effort and top save.
KICK-OFF!
2021-02-10T13:57:09Z
Jamshedpur get us underway at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.
Must-win game for both teams
2021-02-10T13:12:40Z
Both Chennaiyin and Jamshedpur have to win this tie to remain in the hunt for a play-offs spot. The Men of Steel have 18 points from 16 games while Chennaiyin have 17 points from 16 matches.
Four changes in the JFC lineup
2021-02-10T13:10:48Z
Owen Coyle makes four changes in the Jamshedpur XI which lost to East Bengal in their last match. Ricky Lallawmawma, Aitor Monroy, William Lalnunfela and David Grande replace Narender, Mobashir Rahman, Nick Fitzgerald and suspended Nerijus Valskis.
Two changes in the CFC lineup
2021-02-10T13:09:09Z
Csaba Laszlo makes two changes in the Chennaiyin lineup as Chhuantea Fanai and Germanpreet Singh replace Jerry Lalrinzuala and Anirudh Thapa.
Team news!
2021-02-10T13:08:03Z
Here's how Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC are lining up today!#ISL #CFCJFC pic.twitter.com/BPOz0jQHWF— Goal India (@Goal_India) February 10, 2021
Chennaiyin vs Jamshedpur
2021-02-10T12:04:14Z
Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.