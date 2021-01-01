Chennaiyin 0-0 East Bengal LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Added time: 2 minutes
2021-01-18T14:46:49Z
East Bengal have had more possession this half but are yet to make an impact in the attacking third.
43' Chance for Chennaiyin!
2021-01-18T14:43:54Z
Thapa follows a through ball from Jerry into the East Bengal box and Debjit Majumder comes out of his line and but misreads the move. Fox half-heartedly clears the ball which almost goes into his own goal but Narayan manages to keep the ball out of the goal.
Cooling break!
2021-01-18T14:33:24Z
Robbie Fowler has a lot to think now as the Red and Golds will be a man down for the next 60 minutes of the match.
30' Ajay Chhetri sent off!
2021-01-18T14:32:27Z
Ajay Chhetri picks up his second yellow card of the night and gets the marching orders. A clumsy challenge on Rahim Ali results in the second booking.
East Bengal yet to settle in
2021-01-18T14:30:18Z
The Red and Golds look unsettled as they are not able to control the game despite having the lion's share of possession. Debjit Majumder too looks shaky.
23' Sipovic's header goes above crossbar!
2021-01-18T14:24:09Z
Sabia receives a free-kick in the East Bengal box and lobs it towards Sipovic who tries to head the ball into the net but it goes just above the crossbar!
18' Chhangte's shot goes over the crossbar
2021-01-18T14:19:35Z
Isma receives a pass on the left edge of the box and lays off for Chhangte who takes a shot from the edge of the box but it sails above the crossbar.
Battle of the midfields!
2021-01-18T14:13:46Z
The match has got off to a scrappy start as neither teams are able to penetrate much in their attacking thirds. They are battling it out at the centre of the park.
East Bengal commanding proceedings
2021-01-18T14:09:33Z
The Red and Golds look to be the dominant side in the early stages of the match.
KICK-OFF!
2021-01-18T14:00:05Z
East Bengal get us underway at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.
Bright, Pilkington and Maghoma starts together
2021-01-18T13:43:21Z
The three star attackers of East Bengal are starting together for the first time this season. Will we see a goal fest from East Bengal? All eyes will be on the trio.
An exciting match on the cards
2021-01-18T13:41:24Z
Both teams will be eyeing three points tonight. A win can take Chennaiyin to the top four on the league table while three points will help East Bengal take a major leap on the league table for the first time this season.
East Bengal's shooting prowess
2021-01-18T13:41:17Z
44% - @sc_eastbengal have the second-best shooting accuracy in the #ISL (44%), 33 of their 75 shots have been on target. Meanwhile, @ChennaiyinFC are 2nd from the bottom in terms of shooting accuracy (38.8%), 45 of their 116 shots have been on target. Contrasting.#ISL #CFCSCEB pic.twitter.com/ix3MsoG2C4— OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) January 18, 2021
Robbie Fowler makes three changes
2021-01-18T13:16:53Z
The East Bengal lineup sees three changes from their last match. Anthony Pilkington, Ajay Chhetri and Surchandra Singh come in place of Matti Steinmann, Harmanpreet Singh and Rana Gharami.
One change in Chennaiyin lineup
2021-01-18T13:15:59Z
Csaba Laszlo makes one change in the Chennaiyin lineup which defeated Odisha in their last game. Edwin Vanspaul replaces Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev.
Team news!
2021-01-18T13:15:38Z
Matti sits out, Vanspaul starts
Chennaiyin vs East Bengal
2021-01-18T13:11:47Z
Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League clash between Chennaiyin FC and East Bengal at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim in Goa.