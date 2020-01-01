Live Blog

Chennaiyin 0-0 ATK Mohun Bagan: Marina Machans, Mariners play out a goalless draw

It ended all square as the two teams played out an exciting goalless draw...

Updated
Comments()
Chennaiyin vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL
ISL

FULL TIME!

2020-12-29T15:54:24Z

Chennaiyin 0-0 ATK Mohun Bagan

Chennaiyin FC and ATK Mohun Bagan play out a exciting goalless draw in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Tuesday at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim.

Both sides got their fair share of chances to break the deadlock but some solid defending on either end kept the scoreline unchanged after 90 minutes.

ATK Mohun Bagan climb up to the top of the table and end the year at the summit with 17 points from eight matches. Chennaiyin, on the other hand, remain on the seventh position with 10 points from eight matches.

Arindam Bhattacharya, Chennaiyin vs ATK Mohun Bagan
ISL

94' Fatkhullo's free-kick dips over crossbar.

2020-12-29T15:53:29Z

Fatkhullo curls in a free-kick from the left edge of the box but it goes just above the crossbar.

Chennaiyin - Substitution.

2020-12-29T15:52:16Z

Dhanapal Ganesh replaces Anirudh Thapa. Csaba Laszlo looks to shut shop.

Added time: 6 minutes.

2020-12-29T15:49:26Z

With six minutes of time added, will we see a goal or the scoreline will remain unchanged.

ATK Mohun Bagan - Substitution.

2020-12-29T15:46:30Z

Brad Inman replaces David Williams.

Chennaiyin - Substitution.

2020-12-29T15:45:57Z

Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev replaces Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Roy Krishna fails to keep header on target!

2020-12-29T15:44:00Z

Subhasish Bose curls in a brilliant cross from the left flank and Roy Krishna rises high but fails to keep his header in goal.
Roy Krishna, Chennaiyin vs ATK Mohun Bagan

84' Prabir Das' cross fails to find a teammate!

2020-12-29T15:42:58Z

Prabir Das follows a through ball from Pritam Kotal inside the box and goes past a Chennaiyin defender before floating a cross but it goes straight to Vishal Kaith.

79' Reagan Singh so close!

2020-12-29T15:38:18Z

Action on the other end as well as Reagan Singh makes a solo run down the right side and enters the box before pulling the trigger but Arindam somehow manages to parry the ball away from goal. Top goalkeeping from Arindam again.

78' Roy Krishna shot gets blocked.

2020-12-29T15:37:18Z

Prabir Das sends a cross inside the box which Sipovic intercepts. Krishna picks up the rebound and attempts a shot but it gets blocked by two Chennaiyin players.

Cooling break!

2020-12-29T15:34:19Z

The second cooling break is here. Will either side score a goal in the final 15 minutes of regulation time?

Chennaiyin - Substitution.

2020-12-29T15:27:54Z

Deepak Tangri replaces Rafael Crivellaro.

ATK Mohun Bagan- Substitution.

2020-12-29T15:27:18Z

Jayesh Rane and Prabir Das replace Pronay Halder and Manvir Singh.

66' Top save from Arindam!

2020-12-29T15:24:35Z

Memo goes directly for the goal from the free-kick and Arindam does well to palm the ball above the crossbar.

Pronay Halder booked!

2020-12-29T15:21:58Z

Pronay Halder brings down Rafael Crivellaro with a very poor challenge on his knee. Halder picks up a yellow card and gives away a free-kick.

59' Jakub fails to keep his shot on target

2020-12-29T15:17:55Z

Crivellaro wins the ball away from Jhingan at the centre of the park and finds Jakub Sylvestr who advances and attempts a shot from the edge of the box but it goes wide.

Rock solid defense on either side of the pitch.

2020-12-29T15:15:02Z

Both Chennaiyin and ATK Mohun Bagan defences have been unbeatable. so far. Will we see a goal?

50' Chhangte comes close but Arindam gets a late touch!

2020-12-29T15:08:50Z

Vishal Kaith's long kick finds Chhangte who makes a run and tries to slot the ball home through the far post but Arindam Bhattacharya gets a slight touch of the ball and guides it out for a corner.

SECOND HALF!

2020-12-29T14:57:34Z

The second half is underway!

HALF-TIME!

2020-12-29T14:49:32Z

Chennaiyin 0-0 ATK Mohun Bagan.

It's all square at half time as both teams fail to score the first goal despite getting quite a few chances. 

Added time: 2 minutes.

2020-12-29T14:47:58Z

Will we see a goal before the half time or will the scoreline remain unchanged?

40' McHugh takes a shot from distance

2020-12-29T14:42:39Z

Tiri once again sends a long ball to McHugh at the centre of the park who takes a touch and attempts an ambitious shot from distance but fails to trouble Kaith.

Cooling break!

2020-12-29T14:31:46Z

A much needed break for the players after an intense 30 minutes of football. Scoreline remains unchanged.

28' Williams' attempt goes just wide!

2020-12-29T14:30:40Z

Tiri finds Edu Garcia on the right flank with a quality long ball and Garcia sends an equally good curling cross inside the box. Williams tries to slot the ball home but he fails to connect the shot properly as it goes wide. 

20' Roy Krishna hits the side net!

2020-12-29T14:21:56Z

Roy Krishna pounces on a pass inside the box from the right side as Kaith comes out of his line but the ball hits the side net.

15' End to end action!

2020-12-29T14:16:14Z

What a start to this game. Both teams have taken an attacking approach and trying hard to get an early lead. Action on both ends.
Anirudh Thapa, Chennaiyin vs ATK Mohun Bagan
ISL

8' Chhangte comes close to score!

2020-12-29T14:10:11Z

Crivellaro receives the ball near the edge of the box and finds Chhangte on the left who enters the box. Chhangte takes a touch and tries to score through the far post but the ball goes wide.

5' Crivellaro should have broken the deadlock!

2020-12-29T14:07:18Z

Rafael Crivellaro and Jakub Sylvestr exchange a quick one-two inside the box before the Brazilian finds himself one-on-one with Arindam but he fails to score past Arindam.

KICK-OFF

2020-12-29T14:00:24Z

ATK Mohun Bagan get us underway at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim.

Chennaiyin need to score goals.

2020-12-29T13:37:23Z

The Marina Machans have been creating a lot of chances but their strike force has not fired so far. While Slovakian striker Jakub Sylvestr's link-up play has been on point, the number 9 must start scoring goals too.

ATK Mohun Bagan in red hot form!

2020-12-29T13:33:29Z

The Mariners are on a two-match winning streak and will climb to the top of the league table if they win against Chennaiyin tonight. ATK Mohun Bagan have won five out of their seven matches so far in the league and have conceded only three goals.

Chennaiyin vs ATK Mohun Bagan

2020-12-29T13:18:31Z

After a disappointing draw in their last match against East Bengal, Chennaiyin will hope to get back to winning ways when they take on the other Kolkata giant ATK Mohun Bagan in the final match of 2020 on Tuesday at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim.