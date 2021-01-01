Champions League LIVE: Club Brugge vs Man City, Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool, Shakhtar vs Real Madrid and all the action

Team News: Besiktas v Sporting CP
📄 Sporting CP maçı ilk 11'imiz. 🦅#UCL | #BJKSCP pic.twitter.com/AtqUbGuW1f— Beşiktaş JK (@Besiktas) October 19, 2021
É este o nosso 1⃣1⃣ inicial para o jogo de hoje! 🦁#BJKSCP #LineUpSCP #DiaDeSporting #OndeVaiUmVãoTodos pic.twitter.com/qG3JiKSKmS— Sporting Clube de Portugal 🏆 (@Sporting_CP) October 19, 2021
Team News: Brugge v Man City
Grealish starts for visitors
Our team! 🔵⚫ #CLUMCI— Club Brugge KV (@ClubBrugge) October 19, 2021
Come oooon FCB! 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/VP92vD7mL2
🚨 TEAM NEWS IS IN! 🚨— Manchester City (@ManCity) October 19, 2021
XI | Ederson, Walker, Dias (C), Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden, Mahrez, Grealish.
SUBS | Steffen, Carson, Ake, Sterling, Gundogan, Jesus, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Palmer.#ManCity | #UCL pic.twitter.com/LrUC6sDhYi
Today's order of play
Once more, the cream of the European crop dive into battle against each other, as the long road to next year's final continues to hot up. There has already been a fair number of shocks in this one - and there could be plenty more today. In order of play, we've got:
1745: Besiktas v Sporting CP
1745: Club Brugge v Manchester City
2000: Ajax v Borussia Dortmund
2000: Atletico Madrid v Liverpool
2000: Inter v Sheriff Tiraspol
2000: Paris Saint-Germain v RB Leipzig
2000: Porto v Milan
2000: Shakhtar Donetsk v Real Madrid
(All times BST)
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Hello and welcome, everybody, to Goal's live matchday coverage!
There's only one show in town today - and it's the biggest club football one of them all. (No, not the Copa Libertadores, the other biggest club football one of them all.)
It's Champions League time once more, as matchweek three of the group stages gets underway - and judging by the roller-coaster of the campaign so far, there's going to be no shortage of action tonight!