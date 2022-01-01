Champions League LIVE: Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City, Liverpool vs Benfica in quarter-final second legs

So the teams are in across Madrid and Liverpool - but which two sides will be joining the race for the trophy in the semi-finals?

Atletico Madrid could make it two from the capital and three from Spain alone if they come up trumps - and they would be rewarded with a clash against rivals Real Madrid after the latter saw off a Chelsea fightback in a stunning encounter.

But they were not the only Liga side taking names last night - Villarreal struck late to nab a draw on the day and a win overall against Bayern Munich, to keep the Europa League holders' dreams alive.