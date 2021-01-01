Champions League final LIVE: Manchester City face Chelsea in Portugal

Vicente del Bosque there, reminding us just why you never saw him and Rene Artois from 'Allo 'Allo! in the same room.

Winning a Champions League isn't necessarily a guarentee of entry into the conversation for the greatest manager of all-time, or we'd speak about Roberto Di Matteo is far more revered tones than we normally do.

But plenty of people think that Pep Guardiola will become impeachable as a candidate if he wins tonight. One can only imagine how much grovelling was done by City's owners - and Chelsea's too, for that matter - in order to ensure they were not denied this chance by the European Super League fiasco.