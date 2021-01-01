Champions League & Europa League draws: Real Madrid, Liverpool, Man Utd & more learn quarter-final fate

Can Real Madrid conquer Europe again?
They are the most successful team in the history of the Champions League, but Real Madrid appear to have lost their mojo since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.
However, they are still carrying the flag for Spain and La Liga in this season's competition and the ability of the team should not be underestimated.
"It’s about time Karim Benzema starts getting the respect he deserves," wrote Rik Sharma after the French striker inspired Madrid past Atalanta in the last 16.
Jota knows which team he wants to avoid
Liverpool star Diogo Jota is in no doubt about the team he doesn't want to face.
Quizzed by RTP on whether he would like to line up against Porto in the quarter-finals, Jota said: “Honestly no. I think not.
“Because although Liverpool had a recent victory - I think they had Porto [previously in the Champions League knockout stages] and they managed to get past them - I think it would be a very complicated and very emotional game for me and I’d rather have another team.
“But in the final, yes. I’d agree to that.”
Chelsea fear factor? 😱
Thomas Tuchel claims Chelsea now boast a Champions League fear factor, with the Blues boss saying “nobody wants to play against us” heading into the quarter-final draw.
“I’m pretty sure nobody wants to play against us in the last eight," said the newly instated German coach. "It will be a big step but there’s no need for us to be afraid.”
Which teams are in the Europa League draw?
Two PL teams are in the mix
🏴 Arsenal
🏴 Man Utd
🇮🇹 Roma
🇪🇸 Villarreal
🇪🇸 Granada
🇳🇱 Ajax
🇭🇷 Dinamo Zagreb
🇨🇿 Slavia Prague
As well as heavy-hitters Manchester United and Arsenal, the Europa League quarter-final will see Roma, Ajax and Villarreal in contention.
There are a couple of dark horses in the form of Dinamo Zagreb - who stunned Jose Mourinho's Tottenham - and Slavia Prague - who have beaten Rangers, Leicester City and Bayer Leverkusen so far in the tournament.
One hour to go! ⏰
Last season's #UCL quarter-finals were WILD 😍
- Barcelona 2-8 Bayern Munich 🤯
- Man City dumped out by Lyon 😱
- Choupo-Moting's last-minute winner 😎
- Tyler Adams sending Leipzig through 🇺🇸
What will we get this season? 👀 pic.twitter.com/A3fMQIyPzj
Which teams are in the Champions League draw?
England has three representatives, Spain just one
🇩🇪 Bayern Munich
🇩🇪 Borussia Dortmund
🏴 Chelsea
🏴 Liverpool
🏴 Man City
🇫🇷 Paris Saint-Germain
🇪🇸 Real Madrid
🇵🇹 Porto
There are three teams from England in the last eight of the competition, while Spain - once a dominant force - only has one.
PSG knocked out Barcelona in style, inflicting a 5-2 aggregate thrashing on Lionel Messi and Co., while Porto upset Juventus in the last 16, meaning Cristiano Ronaldo is nowhere to be seen.
It will be an open draw so there is no country protection at this point and we could well be treated to an all-Premier League match-up or Der Klassiker between Bayern and Dortmund. 😱
When do the draws take place? 📅
The draws will be held today, Friday March 19, and will take place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.
Here's the running order:
• 11am GMT (7am ET) - Champions League quarter-final draw
• 12 noon GMT (8am ET) - Europa League quarter-final draw
Champions League & Europa League draw time! 🏆
Welcome to Goal's live coverage of the quarter-final draws for the Champions League and the Europa League! ⚽️
The 2020-21 editions of the tournaments have produced plenty of spectacle and surprise, with a few upsets along the way.
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are absent from the last eight of the Champions League, but the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland lead a new generation.
In the Europa League, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United are eager to get their hands on some silverware and they could well face stern opposition.
Stay with us for all the latest news from the draws as they happen! 😎