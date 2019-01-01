Champions League draw LIVE: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool & more discover group stage fate

🗣 Klopp: I don't see English teams dominating UCL
Liverpool, of course, enter the competition as champions after beating Tottenham in last season's final.
Having scooped their sixth European title, Jurgen Klopp's side will be among the favourites to challenge once more.
However, the German coach has already moved to temper expectations.
"The groups will be incredible. I have no clue who will win the Champions League," Klopp said.
"We have the same chance like everyone else, but that is all, and no I don't see us, the English teams, dominating."
UEFA Player of the Year Awards 🥇
As well as the group stage draw, UEFA will be handing out awards to the individuals who were deemed to have been the best in the previous season.
Here are the nominees for each award:
UEFA Men's Player of the Year: Lionel Messi, Virgil van Dijk, Cristiano Ronaldo
UEFA Women's Player of the Year: Lucy Bronze, Ada Hegerberg, Amandine Henry
Best Goalkeeper: Alisson, Hugo Lloris, Marc-Andre ter Stegen
Best Defender: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Matthijs de Ligt, Virgil van Dijk
Best Midfielder: Frenkie de Jong, Jordan Henderson, Christian Eriksen
Best Forward: Sadio Mane, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo
Who's got your vote? ✅
How does the draw work?
The 32 teams will be drawn into eight groups of four, with a team from each seeding pot populating a group.
So, as an example, one potential group draw is: Liverpool (Pot 1), Real Madrid (Pot 2), Inter (Pot 3) and RB Leipzig (Pot 4).
It should be noted that teams from the same national association cannot be drawn together in the same group.
So, for example, while Barcelona are in Pot 1 and Real Madrid are in Pot 2, they will not meet in the group stage. Nor could Juventus, who are in Pot 1 and Inter, who are in Pot 3.
Seeding pots ⚽️
The clubs are arranged into different pots for the draw.
The draw itself kicks off at 5pm BST (12 noon ET) and to give you an idea of what lies in store, here are the seeding pots:
POT 1
Liverpool, Chelsea, Barcelona, Manchester City, Juventus, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Zenit
POT 2
Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Napoli, Shakhtar Donetsk, Tottenham, Ajax, Benfica
POT 3
Lyon, Bayer Leverkusen, Red Bull Salzburg, Olympiacos, Club Brugge, Valencia, Inter, Dinamo Zagreb
POT 4
Lokomotiv Moscow, Genk, Galatasaray, RB Leipzig, Slavia Prague, Red Star Belgrade, Atalanta, Lille
Welcome to Goal's Champions League draw coverage!
It's Champions League draw day and 32 teams will soon learn who they're going to be facing in the group stage.
We'll be bringing you all the build-up and news as it happens from the draw, which is being held, as is tradition, at Monaco's Grimaldi Forum.
You can find out everything you need to know about today's draw in our explainer, here.