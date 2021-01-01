Live Blog

Bengaluru vs ATK Mohun Bagan LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Follow Live action with Goal as old foes Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan lock horns in an ISL clash...

Sunil Chhetri, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC
ISL

Cooling break!

2021-02-09T14:31:55Z

It's all square after the first 30 minutes of the match. Will we see a goal in this half?

30' McHugh long-ranger stopped!

2021-02-09T14:30:45Z

Carl McHugh wins a ball from Suresh Wangjam and advances before taking a shot from distance but Gurpreet somehow manages to parry the ball away.

18' Krishna's shot comes off Gurpreet's chest

2021-02-09T14:18:33Z

From a counter-attack Roy Krishna makes a solo run as Pratik Chaudhari fumbles. The Fijian enters the box and takes a shot but it hits Gurpreet on his chest.

11' Khabra's shot goes above the crossbar!

2021-02-09T14:11:43Z

Khabra attempts an ambitious shot from the edge of the box but it sails way over the crossbar.

9' Arindam spills Udanta's cross

2021-02-09T14:09:38Z

Udanta sends in a cross from the right edge of the box and Arindam Bhattacharya spills while collecting the ball but Prabir Das manages to clear the ball out for a corner.

7' Gurpreet stops Marcelinho's shot

2021-02-09T14:08:02Z

Marcelinho receives a pass from McHugh near the centre circle and makes a brilliant run and goes past two Bengaluru defenders before taking a shot but Gurpreet collects it comfortably.

KICK-OFF!

2021-02-09T13:58:49Z

Bengaluru get us underway at the Fatorda Stadium.

Must-win tie for Bengaluru

2021-02-09T13:37:41Z

Bengaluru have to win tonight to keep their play-offs hope alive. Anything less than three points will virtually end their hopes of finishing among the top-four teams.

Habas makes three changes

2021-02-09T13:21:58Z

Three changes in the ATK Mohun Bagan lineup as Prabir Das, Carl McHugh and David Williams replace Pritam Kotal, Pronay Halder and Javier Hernandez.

Two changes in BFC lineup

2021-02-09T13:21:22Z

Rahul Bheke and Kristian Opseth replace Parag Srivas and Cleiton Silva in the Bengaluru lineup.

Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan

2021-02-09T12:44:38Z

Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.