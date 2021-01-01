Live Blog

ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United LIVE: Follow ISL in real-time

ATK Mohun Bagan will return to being top of the ISL table if they beat NorthEast United

2021-01-03T13:36:37Z

Two clever tacticians go head to head as ATK Mohun Bagan take on NorthEast United in today's 2020-21 Indian Super League clash in Goa. The Mariners can climb to the top of the table with a win and dethrone Mumbai City who won against Kerala Blasters yesterday. NorthEast also can return to the top four sports with a win tonight. 