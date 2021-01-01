Live Blog

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Follow Live action with Goal as second-placed ATK Mohun Bagan take on Jamshedpur FC...

10' - Foul inside the box

2021-02-14T14:11:45Z

Monroy delivers the ball inside the box. He has got the elevation this time but Stephen Eze brings Tiri down inside the box as he eyes to take possession off the ball. 

6' - Shout for penalty

2021-02-14T14:07:10Z

ATK Mohun Bagan break on the counter through Manvir Singh on the right as he plays the ball to left to David Williams. He passes the ball forward to Roy Krishna as Peter Hartley nudges him inside the box and brings him down. Krishna is appealing but the referee has ruled the decision in favour of the Men of Steel 

3' - Free-kick

2021-02-14T14:02:44Z

Monroy delivers a free-kick for Jamshedpur FC but not enough elevation on it as ATK Mohun Bagan defender clears off the danger

Kick-off!

2021-02-14T14:02:16Z

Jamshedpur FC get the ball rolling 

Jamshedpur XI

2021-02-14T13:41:54Z

TP Rehenesh (GK), Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley (C), Stephen Eze, Aitor Monroy, Alexandre Lima, Seiminlen Doungel, William Lalnunfela, Farukh Choudhary, David Grande.

ATK Mohun Bagan XI

2021-02-14T13:41:28Z

Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal (C), Tiri, Carl McHugh, Lenny Rodrigues, Manvir Singh, David Williams, Marcelo Pereira, Roy Krishna.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur

2021-02-14T12:50:54Z

Hello and welcome to Goal's LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC at the Fatorda Stadium.