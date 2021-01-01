ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

10' - Foul inside the box
2021-02-14T14:11:45Z
Monroy delivers the ball inside the box. He has got the elevation this time but Stephen Eze brings Tiri down inside the box as he eyes to take possession off the ball.
6' - Shout for penalty
2021-02-14T14:07:10Z
ATK Mohun Bagan break on the counter through Manvir Singh on the right as he plays the ball to left to David Williams. He passes the ball forward to Roy Krishna as Peter Hartley nudges him inside the box and brings him down. Krishna is appealing but the referee has ruled the decision in favour of the Men of Steel
3' - Free-kick
2021-02-14T14:02:44Z
Monroy delivers a free-kick for Jamshedpur FC but not enough elevation on it as ATK Mohun Bagan defender clears off the danger
Kick-off!
2021-02-14T14:02:16Z
Jamshedpur FC get the ball rolling
Jamshedpur XI
2021-02-14T13:41:54Z
TP Rehenesh (GK), Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley (C), Stephen Eze, Aitor Monroy, Alexandre Lima, Seiminlen Doungel, William Lalnunfela, Farukh Choudhary, David Grande.
ATK Mohun Bagan XI
2021-02-14T13:41:28Z
Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal (C), Tiri, Carl McHugh, Lenny Rodrigues, Manvir Singh, David Williams, Marcelo Pereira, Roy Krishna.
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur
2021-02-14T12:50:54Z
Hello and welcome to Goal's LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC at the Fatorda Stadium.