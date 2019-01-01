Live Blog

Afcon 2019 Live Blog: Benin hold 10-man Ghana and Cameroon ease past Guinea-Bissau

Cameroon got their Afcon campaign underway with a 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau while Ghana failed to beat Benin in Tuesday's other match

Updated
Getty Images

2019-06-25T22:07:21Z

Thank for choosing Goal tonight. Join us tomorrow at 16h00 CAT for another action-packed day. Good night. #AFCON2019. 

2019-06-25T22:03:02Z

FULL-TIME

2019-06-25T21:52:01Z

Ghana and Benin settle for a share of the spoils. A very entertaining game all-round. However, the Black Stars would feel hard done by Boye's red card which potentially saw them lose the grip of this encounter. 

SUPERB SAVE BY FARNOLLE!!

2019-06-25T21:28:50Z

Thomas Partey with a piledriver from an out-of-box free-kick, and shoots straight at goal despite the distance, but Farnolle dives to his left to make a brilliant save and keep Benin in the game. 2-2 is the scoreline with less than 20 minutes to go.  

Ghana need Plan B

2019-06-25T21:25:44Z

Appiah needs to come up with a different strategy now to ensure that the Black Stars don't drop points. The introduction of Mensah hasn't worked simply because they have conceded a goal after some sloppy defending at the back. 

GOOOOOOOAAAAALLL!!!

2019-06-25T21:21:43Z

Oh my word! Benin are back in the game as Pote completes his brace following a low cross into the Ghana box by substitute Dossou. That was probably his first touch of the game.   

Owusu makes way for Mensah

2019-06-25T21:19:14Z

Owusu came on in the first half, but he now makes way for Jonathan Mensah as Kwesi Appiah looks to shut the back door given their numerical disadvantage

 

Big up to Andre Ayew

2019-06-25T21:14:32Z

Andre Ayew's goal tonight holds significance in a sense that it was his ninth at Afcon finals. He is now Ghana's top goalscorer at the Afcon finals, overtaking former captain Asamoah Gyanm, who is sitting on eight Afcon goals 

Andre Ayew - 9 goals

Asamoah Gyan - 8 goals

Osei Kofi - 8 goals  

Wilberforce Mfum - 8 goals

RED CARD TO JOHN BOYE

2019-06-25T21:12:57Z

John Boye receives his marching orders. A second bookable offence, this time around for time wasting. The Black Stars are limping with 10 men.  

2019-06-25T20:55:01Z

HALF-TIME

2019-06-25T20:47:02Z

The Black Stars of Ghana head into the dressing rooms brimming with confidence after scoring twice in the first 45 minutes. Benin had a great start to the encounter, but they somehow allowed Kwesi Appiah's men to claw back and take control of the match. 

GOOOOOOOAAAAAALLLL!!!

2019-06-25T20:42:31Z

GHANA IN CONTROL!!! Jordan Ayew unleashes a thunderbolt into the roof of the net after a great turn which eliminated his marker. No chance for Farnolle. Ghana 2-1 Benin. What a game we have here.  

OWUSU SHOOTS!!

2019-06-25T20:39:18Z

The substitute gets an opportunity to shoot from range after cutting inside, but his left-footed attempt goes wide of the target. 

BOYE YELLO-CARDED!!

2019-06-25T20:37:28Z

The Ghana international is the first player to go into the referee's book for a tackle in midfield.  

2019-06-25T20:25:41Z

Teams have settled

2019-06-25T20:18:10Z

Both sets of players have settled down now. They are knocking the ball around nicely. 

INTERESTING FACT

2019-06-25T20:13:45Z

An interesting thing about these two goals so far is that they have been scored by players wearing the No.10 shirts. Like Ayew of Ghana, Pote is also wearing the No.10 shirt for Benin.    

GOOOOOOOOAAAAALLL!!!!

2019-06-25T20:09:48Z

ANDREW AYEW SCORES!!! Whoa! The Ghana captain sets himself up nicely inside the Benin box and rifles past Farnolle to make it 1-1. What a brilliant start to this game by both teams. Surely both sets of fans are enjoying the encounter already. 

Partey told to change his shirt

2019-06-25T20:06:20Z

We are already witnessing a very physical encounter. The way Pote stormed into the Ghana box and now Thomas Partey has to change his shirt which is torn below the armpit.   

GOOOOOOOOAAAAALLL!!!

2019-06-25T20:02:36Z

WHAT A START!!! Benin take a surprising lead through Mikael Pote, who powers past two Ghanaian defenders before slotting the past Richard Ofori to make it 1-0. Unbelievable start by Benin.  

Kick-off

2019-06-25T20:01:33Z

We are underway...

Ghana v Benin

2019-06-25T19:42:04Z

Follow Ghana against Benin LIVE on Goal right now!

Our second game of the night sees Ghana take on Benin in Group F. Predict the final score on social media using #AFCON2019 

A great start for Cameroon

2019-06-25T19:07:38Z

FULL-TIME

2019-06-25T18:49:27Z

It's all over at Ismailia Stadium. Cameroon get their Afcon 2019 tournament underway in style. Goals from Yaya and Bahoken seal the all-important three points for Clarence Seerdorf's men. 

 

2019-06-25T18:47:52Z

Five minutes to go...

2019-06-25T18:40:56Z

We are into the final five minutes of regulation time. Cameroon are firmly in control and on course for a massive win over Guinea-Bissau. It is worth noting that the Indomitable Lions are unbeaten in their last six international matches. The unbeaten run will surely stretch to seven tonight. 

Guinea-Bissau hit the woodwork

2019-06-25T18:29:31Z

A beautiful cross is played into the Cameroon box, P. Silva rises to head the ball, and he connects cleanly but his attempt comes off the woodwork before Onana comes to the rescue from a Mendy attempt on the rebound. 

GOOOOOOAAAALLLL!!!

2019-06-25T18:26:41Z

As expected, Cameroon double their lead. Bahoken makes it 2-0 with a sublime side-footed attempt from inside the box after being given the space to beat Mendes. 

 

Goals scored in previous meetings

2019-06-25T18:12:46Z

This has proven to be a closely contested affair between Cameroon and Guinea-Bissau. The Indomitable Lions have scored four goals against Guinea-Bissau while they have conceded just once in the last three meetings.  

Clarence Seedorf up on his feet

2019-06-25T18:10:19Z

The Cameroon head coach is up on his feet and he surely can't believe that his charges are wasteful in front of goal. Cameroon have had at least three chances since the start of the second half, but the scoreboard remains unchanged.

ACROSS THE FACE OF GOAL!!

2019-06-25T18:07:30Z

Choupo-Moting does brilliantly to enter the Guinea-Bissau box, and he whips the ball into the area. However, the cross is too strong and it goes across the face goal. 

Head-to-head

2019-06-25T18:06:38Z

Guinea-Bissau and Cameroon have met three times since 2012. The Indomitable Lions have won all three matches against Guinea-Bissau. 

Cameroon strong favourites?

2019-06-25T17:44:04Z

BASSOGOG SQUANDERS A GLORIOUS CHANCE

2019-06-25T17:31:03Z

Another glorious opportunity for Cameroon to take the lead after a great work by Toko on the left-hand of Guinea-Bissau's penalty box. He plays the ball back to Bassogog, but the Cameroonian blasts his efforts high and wide with Mendes in no man's land. What a wasted opportunity. 

ANGUISSA SHOOTS!!

2019-06-25T17:24:28Z

Guinea-Bissau are under pressure here, and they are struggling to clear their lines. Anguista gets the chance to test Mendes, but his side-footed effort goes wide of target. Guinea-Bissau needs to deal with this pressure before it's too late. 

CHANCE FOR CAMEROON!!

2019-06-25T17:17:29Z

Cameroon captain Choupo-Moting storms into the Guinea-Bissau box but Cande stops him in his tracks and guides the ball out. The Cameroon fans were hoping for a penalty there, but the referee tells him to stand up.  

OFFSIDE

2019-06-25T17:10:06Z

A free-kick is floated into the Cameroon box from the left-hand side, and Mane connects with the ball to test Onana. However, the flag had already gone up for offside. Cameroon to restart play. 

CHANCE!!

2019-06-25T17:07:14Z

Cameroon attacker Bassogog does well to beat the offside trap and face Mendes, but he skies his left-footed effort from inside the small box. A great chance for Cameroon to break the deadlock. 

Know your captains: Who is Guinea-Bissau's skipper?

2019-06-25T16:43:00Z

Guinea-Bissau will be captained by Zezinho. The No.7 is currently on the books of Slavak-based club FK Senica. 

Hello Africa!

2019-06-25T16:29:01Z

Good evening, and welcome to our live coverage of today's Afcon 2019 matches. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be your host this evening. We have two matches in store for you tonight. Our first match involves Cameroon and Guinea-Bissau.  