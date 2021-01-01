Live Blog

Bengaluru FC vs Nepal Army Club: Follow the AFC Cup action LIVE!

Bengaluru will begin their AFC Cup 2021 qualifying campaign on Wednesday...

Game underway

The match is underway at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim

Tribhuvan Army FC XI

There are no foreigners in the Nepali side as it's an army team

TAFC XI: Biwash, Bikash, Deepak, Bimap, Suman, Sesehang, Santosh, Tamang, Bibek, Gautam, Nawayug. Subs: Anish, Amrit, Jitendra, Sudil, Ashish, Rajeev, Basnet, Padam. 

The Blues are back in Asia!

Bengaluru begin their qualification campaign

The 2021 AFC Cup qualification gets underway for Indian Super League (ISL) club Bengaluru who take on Nepal's Tribhuvan Army FC at the GMC Stadium in Goa. 

Bengaluru are in the preliminary round two of the 2021 AFC Cup by finishing third in the league stage of the 2019-20 ISL. 