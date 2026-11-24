How to watch Uruguay U17 vs France U17 with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

World Cup U17 - Game Week 3 25 Nov 2026 - 08:30

Uruguay U17 face France U17 in Group D of the World Cup U17, with the top two sides in the standings meeting head-on. The venue has not yet been confirmed.

Uruguay arrive in strong shape. They beat Haiti U17 4-1 in their latest outing, following a 3-2 win over Saudi Arabia U17, and sit top of the group.

France are second, but their momentum has dipped. Les Bleuets lost 1-0 to Saudi Arabia U17 in their most recent match, a setback after they opened the tournament with a 3-1 win over Haiti U17.

That opening result showed France's attacking quality. Before the World Cup, they beat Armenia U17 4-0 and Luxembourg U17 3-0 in European Championship qualification, though they lost 1-0 to Italy U17 in that same campaign.

Uruguay's two wins in this tournament have both come with plenty of goals. They scored seven across those games and conceded three, which gives France a defence to test.

For France, this is a chance to answer the Saudi Arabia defeat and close the gap on the group leaders. Uruguay can strengthen their hold on first place.

Here is how to follow the match, including the TV channel and live stream details.

Official broadcast information for Uruguay U17 vs France U17 is not currently available. TV channel and live stream details will be added once the rights holders are confirmed.

Team news & squads