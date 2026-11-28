How to watch Toulouse vs Rennes with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

Ligue 1 - Game Week 12 29 Nov 2026 - 11:15 Stadium de Toulouse

Toulouse host Rennes at Stadium de Toulouse on Sunday in a Ligue 1 fixture that arrives with Rennes in sudden managerial flux.

Toulouse sit 12th and are unbeaten in two, following a 1-1 draw with Lens on November 21. Jens Berthel Askou's side also beat Strasbourg 3-1 earlier this month, though they lost 2-0 to Marseille on November 1.

Rennes travel in far worse spirits. Franck Haise was sacked on Friday, a day after a 3-1 Europa League defeat at NEC extended the club's winless run to five matches in all competitions.

Haise's assistants Johann Ramare and Lilian Nalis have also left. Sebastien Tambouret, Pierre-Alexandre Lelievre and Herve Sekli will take temporary charge, starting with this trip to the south of France.

Rennes have not won since a 3-0 victory over Strasbourg on October 25. They are ninth in the table, three places above Toulouse, but the form line makes uncomfortable reading after defeats to Lille and Nice and a draw with Lorient.

The head-to-head record gives Toulouse some encouragement, with three wins from the last five meetings, although Rennes took the most recent one in February.

Here is everything you need to know about how to follow the match, plus the latest team news and form.

Official TV channel and live stream information for this match is not currently available. We will update this page when broadcast details are confirmed.

Team news & squads