ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

How to watch Newcastle United vs Everton with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Premier League - Game Week 9 2 Nov 2026 - 15:00 St James' Park

Newcastle United host Everton at St James' Park in a Premier League fixture that carries weight for both sides of a developing rivalry. The two clubs met just days ago in the Carabao Cup fourth round, with Everton running out 3-1 winners at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, and now they go again in the league.

Matthias Jaissle's Newcastle head into this one looking to bounce back after that cup exit. The Magpies have been inconsistent in recent weeks, and a home defeat to a direct rival would pile further pressure on a squad already dealing with injury concerns.

For Everton, the backdrop is more complicated than the cup result suggests. David Moyes confirmed ahead of the midweek tie that Jack Grealish had been dropped for a breach of club discipline following an unauthorised absence from training. Moyes backed the decision publicly but declined to elaborate, directing questions to the club's hierarchy. Whether Grealish returns to contention here remains unclear.

The Toffees also head to Tyneside without Jarrad Branthwaite, who remains sidelined by concussion protocols for a second successive match. Moyes has shown his squad can function without both players, but losing a centre-back of Branthwaite's quality for a trip to St James' Park is far from ideal.

Everton sit two places below Newcastle in the Premier League table, and both clubs will view this as a fixture they need to win to keep pace with the upper half of the division. The midweek result gives Moyes' side a psychological edge, though league football demands a reset.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Newcastle United vs Everton.