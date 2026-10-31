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How to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

LaLiga - Game Week 11 1 Nov 2026 - 15:00 San Mames

Athletic Bilbao host Real Sociedad at San Mames in Bilbao in what is one of the Basque Country's most charged local derbies in LaLiga.

Athletic arrive at this fixture in decent domestic form, having put four past Getafe without reply in their most recent league outing. Nico Williams, who recently committed his future to the club by signing a contract through to 2035, is central to everything Edin Terzic's side do going forward.

Real Sociedad come into this match sitting fifth in LaLiga, three places and a handful of points above Athletic in eighth. Pellegrino Matarazzo's side have won three of their last five across all competitions and arrive with genuine confidence.

The visitors have Europa League commitments running alongside their domestic campaign, which adds a layer of squad management complexity. Their recent 6-0 demolition of Lillestroem shows they are not short of attacking punch when the occasion demands it.

For Athletic, home advantage at San Mames carries real weight. The stadium has long been a fortress, and with Williams committed for the long term and the squad largely intact, Terzic will expect his side to impose themselves from the first whistle.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this LaLiga derby live.

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