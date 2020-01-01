Lingard: Man Utd can keep up momentum of 11-match unbeaten run when football returns

The England man says the Red Devils are ready to hit their straps when competitive football returns

midfielder Jesse Lingard believes that the Red Devils are ready to hit the ground running again when football resumes.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were in the midst of an 11-match undefeated run before the coronavirus pandemic halted play across Europe in the middle of March.

The virus has since taken a grip on societies across the continent, with nearly 250,000 cases recorded in the UK and approximately 34,000 deaths.

However, there are signs that life is slowly beginning to return to normal, with the in resuming on Saturday and tentative plans in place for the Premier League to begin again in the middle of June, with clubs set to vote on a proposal to allow them to step up training on Monday.

While there have been some dissenting voices indicating they are not ready to go back, Lingard will be happy to feature if the correct measures are in place, and he is confident that he and his Man Utd colleagues will be ready to pick up from where they left off.

Asked if they are ready to maintain their momentum, he told ESPN: “I feel like we can. I've spoken to a lot of the lads and everyone is training hard. We're all on the same training programme and we're all ready and waiting to go. It's a slow process.

“We've got to keep ticking over and maintain our fitness so when we do go back we can get off to a flying start and pick up where we left off.”

Speaking about the situation more generally, he said: “I think it's about taking the right steps and the right procedures, just to make sure that everyone is safe.

“We need to go back when it's safe. Obviously, everyone is missing football. It's been a long time and I know a lot of people are getting agitated.

“It's about following the right protocol and making sure everyone is healthy and safe.”

United lie fifth in the current Premier League standings – likely enough to ensure qualification to next season’s given ’s two-season ban – having picked up 45 points this season.