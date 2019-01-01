Lille's Nicolas Pepe named Ligue 1 Player of the Month

The 23-year-old has won the individual honour in the French top-flight for the second time this season

star Nicolas Pepe has been named the UNFP Player of the Month for January.

The 23-year-old scored three goals as the Great Danes registered a four-game unbeaten run in the month under review.

Pepe scored a goal in Lille's 3-1 win over on January 11 and later bagged a brace that inspired his side to a 2-1 win over a fortnight later.

⭐ Nicolas Pépé est élu meilleur joueur du mois de janvier de @Ligue1Conforama ⭐



The Cote d'Ivoire international saw off competition from goalkeeper Anthony Lopes and PSG talisman Edinson Cavani to reclaim the award he won in September.

The fleet-footed attacker has scored 16 goals in 25 league appearances this season and he will hope to extend his tally when Lille visit for Friday's Ligue 1 match.