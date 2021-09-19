Ligue 1 wrap: Senegal's Dieng and Morocco's Harit on target as Marseille claim victory against Rennes

The African stars found the back of the net in the second half as they also registered a clean sheet on home turf in the pick of Sunday's matches

Senegalese attacker Bamba Dieng and his Moroccan counterpart Amine Harit were on target as Marseille picked up a 2-0 win over Rennes during Sunday's Ligue 1 game at Orange Velodrome Stadium.

Dieng scored in the 48th minute before Harit - who came on in the 59th minute for Konrad de la Fuente - added the second in the 71st minute.

Meanwhile, Ivory Coast international Ismael Traore scored for Angers in a 4-1 defeat to Nantes in their league game at Raymond-Kopa Stadium.

The 35-year-old scored in the 10th minute after Nantes had claimed a 2-0 lead courtesy of Andrei Girotto and Ludovic Blas' third and sixth-minute goals. The away side went ahead to score two more goals when Kolo Muani struck in the 23rd minute before Blas grabbed a brace in the 79th minute.

Angelo Fulgini and Thomas Mangani of Angers were yellow-carded in the 24th minute and in the fourth minute of added time of the first half, respectively. Nantes also had two players booked: Pedro Chirivella and Nigeria's Moses Daddy-Ajala in the 25th minute and in the second minute of the first half, respectively.

Elsewhere, Tunisia's Yoann Touzghar scored for Troyes as they picked up a 1-1 draw against Montpellier in their respective league game at de l'Aube Stadium.

With an assist from Burkina Faso's Issa Kabore, the Tunisian struck in the 37th minute to give the home side a lead that lasted until the 87th minute when Teji Savanier equalised for Montpellier.

Montpellier's Matheus Thuler was shown a red card in the 79tth minute after receiving a second yellow card while Jordan Feri and Savanier were only cautioned for the away side.

Article continues below

Troyes' Xavier Chavalerin, Tristan Dingome, Tanguy Banhie-Zoukrou and Gerson Rodrigues were cautioned with yellow cards.

Finally, Marshall Munetysi of Zimbabwe was shown a yellow card in the 12th minute before he came off for Valon Berisha as Reims drew 0-0 against Lorient at Auguste-Delaune.

Ivory Coast's Stephanie Diarra was cautioned in the 90th minute - in the same game - after he had come on for his Lorient teammate Thomas Monconduit in the 70th minute.