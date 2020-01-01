'Liga MX doesn't want to admit it' - Why Chicharito and Mexico's biggest stars are heading to MLS

The striker's sensational move to LA Galaxy is part of a growing trend of talented players opting to leave the native league for the US

The rivalry between and Liga MX didn't begin on Tuesday. The signing of Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez added a new layer, sure, but this has been a battle that has been brewing for quite some time.

It's one that has taken place on the field, where Mexican teams have been largely dominant in Concacaf play. But, perhaps most importantly, it's taken place away from those matches, as the battle for perception has been just as fierce.

The rivalry is still growing, as MLS teams have been getting closer and closer to knocking off their Liga MX foes consistently in continental play. But Chicharito, the man at the center of the latest debate, says that the other aspect of the rivalry has already tipped towards Liga MX's northern neighbors.

Hernandez, the former star, has become just the latest Mexican national team regular to sign in MLS, joining the likes of Carlos Vela, Jonathan dos Santos and Alan Pulido among those plying their trade stateside.

The signing represents a massive coup for MLS, as Chicharito opted to take the next step of his career in the U.S. He could have stayed in Europe or he could have returned to , having originally become a star at Chivas. Instead, Chicharito decided MLS was the right place for him.

He knows that his decision will be a bitter pill to swallow for fans of Liga MX, many of whom wanted to see Mexico's biggest footballing export return home. But Chicharito says the actual realization Liga MX has to come to is much bigger than one player or one transfer.

"MLS is getting very close," Chicharito told MLS. "I think our country doesn't want to admit that MLS is getting very close.

"I've been out 10 years now, out of playing in Liga MX, and this is going to be my first time playing in MLS so I cannot tell you what exactly is the way, but the way I see it from the outside, the explosion of MLS all over the world is not the same as Liga MX.

"I know it because my teammates, the coaches I have played for, they have more knowledge about MLS than Liga MX.

"Both leagues are improving, but MLS is improving in bigger steps. Speaking about Liga MX, they don't want to notice that. They don't want to learn some things that MLS are doing good.

"I think one of the reasons MLS is growing so good is because they are learning from Liga MX and other leagues to dream big and try and make this league as big as they can."

While the Chicharito signing may be the one to send shockwaves, it's only the tip of the iceberg. He's far from the only player to make this choice.

It would be easy to say that Chicharito is a one-off, a perfect fit for a perfect situation for a lot of money. Vela, one of the most purely talented players to come through the Mexican national team, is also easy to write off because of a contentious relationship with the federation.

But there has been a massive shift in signings in North America over the last few years.

Pulido, Liga MX's leading scorer last season, joined KC this winter while becoming the club's biggest ever signing. Kansas City is not a typical hotbed for big-money signings like Los Angeles. For years, Mexico's star could only land in the biggest clubs. No longer.

Like Chicharito, Pulido believes that coming and playing in MLS is a viable option. With former manager Gerardo 'Tata' Martino currently in charge of the national team, Mexican players know that El Tri has a manager that will respect their achievements in MLS.

"It's a good thing that Tata Martino coached here," Pulido said. "He won MLS Cup. The fact that he looks at MLS, at the league, is very important. Part of the reason I chose to come to MLS is because of that: I want to return to the Mexican national team."

"Of course, each league wants the best players," he added. "In Mexico, I do think that they get upset when a Mexican player decides to come to MLS over Liga MX, but they need to respect each player's decision.

"Players really analyze their decisions. The league here has changed a lot competitively but also personally, I chose to come here because I am the kind of player that enjoys challenges and this is a challenge that makes me very happy."

It hasn't just been Mexican national team stars moving across the border.

Former Chivas manager Matias Almeyda rebuilt the last season. This year, two-time Concacaf Champions League winner Diego Alonso has moved to Miami, while former manager Oscar Pareja returned to the league with following a stint at Tijuana.

Players of other nationalities are making the leap as well.

Lucas Zelarayan, a three-time Liga MX winner with Tigres, joined the . Peruvian star Edison Flores made the move to from Morelia. Canadian international Lucas Cavallini became the ' record signing. Gustavo Bou, Brian Fernandez, Darwin Quintero and Raul Ruidiaz have also all made the jump in recent years in big-money deals.

That's not to say it doesn't work the other way around, with centerpiece Leandro Gonzalez Pirez heading to Tijuana, while Yoshimar Yotun departed Orlando City prior to last season to join Cruz Azul. Still, by and large, moves between the two leagues have generally flowed in favor of MLS sides.

"Not only do Liga MX players choose MLS, but also players from the American continent and around the world," said Zelarayan. "MLS is a league that is growing a lot. The level of players that choose to come here is very good."

He added: "Of course, Vela is a great player and he's made history in the league. His name resonates in Mexico. There are players that are doing things right and having success here, and they make this league attractive."

Being attractive is one thing; finding success is entirely different. Chicharito may say that MLS is winning the PR battle but the league still needs to take a step on the field.

Mexico remains dominant in the Concacaf Champions League and, until that changes, MLS cannot claim to be the region's top league. Only a sustained period of dominance will help make that claim, and it appears that is still a few years away.

Liga MX's salary structure is still much looser than the one in MLS, giving Liga MX sides more depth and more overall talent from top to bottom. Chicharito's signing may be a turning point, though.

It could be the moment that kickstarts MLS' surge towards the top of North America. Mexico's biggest stars may continue to call MLS home and some of Liga MX's top talent may continue to see moving north as a viable alternative. The rivalry will continue and the debate will only grow louder.

"I come to the United States to play for the best club in the country," Chicharito said. "It's a very attractive league and it has grown a ton even if others don't want to accept it. Bigger than people say.

"I'm not here to retire or enjoy myself. The rumors are wrong."