Lewandowski makes history as he becomes Bundesliga's highest-scoring foreign player

Robert Lewandowski has made German football history as his goal in Saturday's clash with means he is the foreign player with the most goals of all-time in the .

The Pole was on target in the 37th minute as he put 2-0 in front in their game at Allianz Arena, bringing up a total of 196 goals in 's top-flight league.

The record had been set by Claudio Pizarro with 195 Bundesliga goals.

The 40-year-old striker was last on target in his side's 1-1 draw with on February 16 and he missed the chance to pull clear of Lewandowski during Friday's 4-2 win over .

That gave the opportunity to the Bayern forward to move ahead as he lined up against Wolfsburg, with the hosts looking to move ahead of Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga table.

